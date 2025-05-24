Jennifer Lopez reveals what it's really like inside family home with teenage twins

Jennifer Lopez is a worldwide superstar with legions of fans, but to her children, twins Max and Emme, she's "just mom".

The singer has a busy schedule with her varied career, but her Hollywood lifestyle takes a backseat when she's at home with her children, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer, who will host the American Music Awards on May 26, shared an insight into her life behind closed doors, revealing she and her children are just like any other family.

"I'm so just mom to them that they don't really get involved with my work too much," Jennifer told E! News.

© Instagram Max and Emme see Jennifer as 'just mom'

"They don't even know I'm doing the American Music Awards. I have to fill them in when we're having dinner."

Jennifer makes sure that conversations center around her children, especially as they begin to think about their futures now that they are heading into their senior year of high school.

"We're talking more about school," Jennifer explained. "We're talking about their friends at school and their homework and making sure they're getting their stuff done."

© Instagram Max and Emme are heading into their final year of high school

She continued: "That's our conversations, and how they're doing and how they're feeling and all that.

"We don't really get into, 'Mommy's performing over here tomorrow,'" she added. "To them, it's just like, 'Oh, Mommy is going to work.'"

Touring

© WireImage Jennifer will perform select tour dates over the summer

Jennifer is in a "happier" place following her divorce from Ben Affleck and admitted she is looking forward to getting back on stage after she postponed her world tour last year.

"I'm happier that I'm a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago," she told Spanish publication El País. "I'm proud of myself for that, and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they're stronger and better because of it.

"So, it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody. This is a perfect time."

© GC Images Jennifer is in a happy place

Jennifer will next be seen on stage when she hosts the American Music Awards on May 26 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Speaking again to E! News, she revealed she has been "rehearsing for a couple of weeks" on her first "big television performance in a while."

"I took last year off, and I went back in [and] my first thing was doing a movie," she explained. "So, this is getting back into my performance mode in a way… We're going to be celebrating all the music of the year."

© Reuters Jennifer will perform overseas in July

The "Jenny from the Block" singer recently announced that she will be performing "select" shows over the summer.

Jennifer made the announcement on social media last month, when she wrote: "To all my international JLovers, I'll be doing a few select show dates over the summer. I can't wait to get back out there to see all of you. It's been too long. It's gonna be an amazing summer #JLoLiveIn2025. Stay tuned for more."

She will head overseas in July on her "Jennifer Lopez Up All Night: Live In 2025" tour, stopping in Malaga, Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Istanbul, Warsaw, and more.