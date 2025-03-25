Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Miley Cyrus just wore her most daring outfit to date with bold new look
Miley showcases her bleached eyebrows© FilmMagic

The singer unveiled the cover of her new album Something Beautiful 

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus has revealed an array of bold and daring looks throughout her career, each one more striking than the last. Who could forget when the singer chopped her signature brunette locks in favor of a controversial, bleach-blonde pixie cut back in 2014?

The 32-year-old unveiled yet another head-turning transformation on Monday as she teased her new album, Something Beautiful, on Instagram. Miley shared a photograph of the album's stunning cover image that sees the star photographed by Glen Luchford while draped in 1997 Thierry Mugler couture.

The archival look featured an iridescent headpiece and matching bodysuit that was adorned with transparent embellishments that mimicked the look of icicles. The shimmery bodysuit boasted small, webb-like cutouts while delicate gems and shimmering jewels cascaded from the headpiece, catching the light in the photograph.

The close-up shot depicted Miley gazing directly into the camera, with her makeup oozing soft glam courtesy of a smokey eye, a contoured cheek, and a glossy lip. 

Miley debuts drastic new look© Disney via Getty Images
Miley is gearing up for the launch of her new album

Something Beautiful marks the singer's ninth studio album which will be released by Columbia Records on May 30. The album features 13 original tracks and is available to pre-order in multiple formats, including vinyls, CDS, and box sets. Miley joined forces with Shadwn Everett as she worked as an executive producer on the record.

Alongside the Instagram post, Miley penned: "Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.

"Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling."

Miley Cyrus at the 67th GRAMMY Awards© Getty Images
Miley Cyrus at the 67th GRAMMY Awards

Miley last released a record back in March 2023, with Endless Summer charting streaming records. The hit song 'Flowers' spent eight weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the star a Grammy for record of the year and best pop solo performance. 

The singer's latest look isn't her first major transformation this year as she graced the Grammys red carpet with a new hairdo dubbed the Jellyfish haircut. Miley's toasted-almond locks were cut into two contrasting layers and fashioned into a sleek straight style.The shorter length was cut sharply at her jawline while the tendrils were left in a blunt cut on her ribs. Miley also opted for soft front bangs that drew attention to her glittery bronze eye. The 'Flowers' singer graced the stage to collect her third award in a chic black cut-out dress courtesy of Saint Laurent.

