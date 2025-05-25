Cruz Beckham speaks out after Brooklyn's shocking "I choose you" declaration

Brooklyn Beckham sent shockwaves across social media on Sunday as he publicly declared his love for his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, amid a rumoured family rift.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham uploaded a video featuring his wife that was captioned with a cryptic message: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby,"

Brooklyn's former Spice Girl mother, Victoria, and footballing legend father have chosen to stay silent on the declaration, but Brooklyn's brother, Cruz, quickly and loyally showed support to his famous parents.

Cruz Beckham paid tribute to his family

Uploading a beautiful image to his Instagram Stories of himself alongside Brooklyn, older brother Romeo, sister Harper and his parents, the budding singer penned: "I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x"

© Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Cruz, Harper, David, Victoria, Brooklyn and Brooklyn's wife Nicola

Earlier, fans quickly reacted to Brooklyn's bold post, with one follower quipping: "If that was my son saying that, knowing what the post is about, I would be devastated. Blood is thicker than water."

Another fan interjected: "Don’t forget your beautiful parents who will always love you unconditionally."

The family feud

There has been much speculation about the Beckham/Peltz family rift for quite some time now.

© Instagram Brooklyn was absent during dad David's 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month

Brooklyn, who married US-based model Nicola back in 2022, has been noticeably absent from a variety of key family events over the last few months, including Victoria's 51st birthday party in April and David's milestone 50th birthday celebrations this month.

© Instagram The Beckham family have always been close

David celebrated the big 5-0 at the Beckhams' Cotswolds home, in a star-studded display of glamour, while on his actual birthday, he hosted a swish dinner party at Core by Clare Smyth, a Michelin-starred restaurant in London. There was also a pre-birthday, black-tie soirée held in Florida, as well as a chic wine-tasting in Bordeaux, all of which Brooklyn and his wife didn't attend.

© Instagram Birthday shout outs are something the family always do

Brooklyn, like the rest of the Beckham family, has always been very vocal across his social media platforms when it comes to showing love for his family on their birthdays, but has stayed silent, not giving his parents any sort of shout-out in months.