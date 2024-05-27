George Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth jokes about jealousy with loved-up vacation snap

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are major couple goals, and the pair proved it once again with a loved-up post while enjoying a vacation together.

The sweet Instagram post, which Ali shared over the weekend, showed the couple posing with a goat while sitting on a pebbly beach, where a goat stood between them looking very interested in George! Ali captioned the sweet shot: “George always trying to make me jealous….”

WATCH: GMA's George Stephanopoulos is so 'proud' of wife Ali Wentworth ahead of incredible new Netflix project

Although George and Ali have yet to confirm the location of their idyllic vacation spot, but fans in the comments section believe that the couple are spending time in Greece. Replying to the sweet photo, one person wrote: “What a beautiful spot to make you jealous. I must say, the goat is no slouch...it's kinda cute.”

Another fan added: “Attracting attention from any and everyone wherever you go!!!” A third person posted: “He’s asking if the goat wants his copy of The Situation Room autographed.”

Ali Wentworth shared a sweet snap of a vacation with George

George, who is a former political advisor and a co-anchor on Good Morning America, tied the knot with his partner Ali back in 2001, and the pair share two daughters. The pair got engaged two months after meeting on a blind date - and the rest is history!

Speaking about meeting him, Ali previously explained: “I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in. I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

© Instagram Ali Wentworth with her daughter Elliott Stephanopoulos

George told the New York Times: “You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days… I had a ring made, and I think she knew.”

Ali added: “I did know! I knew that you had the ring made because you were meeting your cousin for breakfast, and he was a jeweler. I knew it was in your backpack!”

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2001

It has been a very busy time for the couple recently, as George’s new book The Situation Room reached number one on the New York Times bestseller list. Sharing a snap of George fast asleep to celebrate, Ali wrote: “Congratulations @gstephanopoulos #1 on the @nytbooks!!!!! Couldn’t be more proud!”

© Instagram George and Ali are currently on vacation

In the book, George recounts his time working as senior advisor to President Clinton, and recounts crises from other the years. The synopsis reads: “No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room.

“And yet, none is more shrouded in secrecy and mystery. Created under President Kennedy, the Sit Room has been the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades. Time and again, the decisions made within the Sit Room complex affect the lives of every person on this planet. Detailing close calls made and disasters narrowly averted, The Situation will take readers through dramatic turning points in a dozen presidential administrations.”