Margot Robbie steps out for first time since giving birth alongside husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie exuded style as she was pictured donning an airy, white cotton shirt layered beneath a pair of playful, oversized denim overalls while enjoying a stroll in Venice Beach, California.

The LuckyChap Entertainment producer, 34, was joined by her husband and business partner Tom Ackerly, who tenderly pushed the black pram by her side.

© AKGS Margot and her husband were pictured out and about

The Barbie star opted for ultimate chic comfort, accessorising her look with a pair of burgundy ballet flats and black sunglasses, while her blonde locks were styled in loose waves.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the actress welcomed her baby boy last month, shortly before her due date.

Margot first met the English film producer back in 2013 while they were working together on the World War 2 film, Suite Française. The pair moved into a four bed house share in Clapham, South London, shortly after, before tying the knot in 2016 during an intimate ceremony.

In an interview with Vogue, Margot said: "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him.'"

"And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course, we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

© Getty Margot and Tom attended Wimbledon together earlier this year

The outing marks the Australian actress's first appearance since attending the screening of LuckyChap Entertainment’s comedy My Old Ass back in September. Margot showed off her pregnancy glow in a dark grey off-the-shoulder midi dress on the red carpet. The chic stretchy ensemble was styled with a pair of strappy black high heels and a chunky gold link bracelet.

During her pregnancy, the star served a series of elegant, maternity looks – debuting her bump at Wimbledon in an Alaïa polka-dot dress. The classic black and white look featured an asymmetrical hemline and a one-shouldered cape. The star was also spotted attending a party for her Gin brand, Papa Salt, in London, where she donned a loose fit, black dress with a thigh split and mesh heels.

Margot Robbie is the new face of Chanel No5

Despite expecting her first child, Margot kept busy with upcoming projects and was even announced as the new face for Chanel’s iconic N°5 perfume.

The Oscar-nominated actress and her husband were joined on their leisurely walk by Tom’s mum, who flew in from Surrey, England, to visit her new grandson. The couple own a picturesque beach house in Venice Beach, California, which they purchased for $5 million in 2021.