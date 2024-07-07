Nearly a year after Barbenheimer mania ruled the world, Margot Robbie remains on top of the entertainment industry as one of the biggest working A-listers.

The Australian star has been consistently working over the past few months since wrapping the global phenomenon Barbie, producing with her company LuckyChap Entertainment alongside husband and business partner Tom Ackerley.

And just earlier this week, on July 2nd, the actress celebrated her 34th birthday, having most recently been pictured on holiday in Lake Como with her husband.

Since her 2016 marriage to Tom, also 34, fans have often wondered when the couple might decide to expand their family and welcome children into their lives. And now, reports are emerging that the actress is indeed pregnant with their first child, although reps for the couple have not responded to HELLO!'s request for comment.

However, the couple make dedicated efforts to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, with Margot having also spoken about her frustration of having to answer questions about babies.

Refuting the "social contract"

In a 2019 interview with Radio Times, the star candidly aired out the expectations set on women to have kids immediately after marriage. "I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?'"

Margot has been married to Tom Ackerley since December 2016

"I'm so angry that there's this social contract," she continued. "You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."

She spoke about the topic in the context of her film Mary Queen of Scots, in which she played Queen Elizabeth I, who was also pressured to have kids. Her co-star Saoirse Ronan agreed with her.

"Only women get asked that when they get married," Saoirse added as well. "Men don't."

"I'm so angry that there's this social contract. You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."

Margot added that she was angered by the pressure put on women, especially when doing more research on the late monarch's life. "It made me really angry. How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?"

On coming around to marriage

The Oscar-nominated actress has indicated in the past, however, that she'd like to start a family some day. In a conversation with her mother Sarie and Project host Carrie Bickmore in her native Australia, she did say of her future family: "They'll be here. The kids will be in Australia."

The "Barbie" star met her producer husband on the set of "Suite Française"

In an interview with Porter Magazine in 2018, nearly two years after quietly tying the knot with the English producer, Margot confessed that she originally wasn't too sold on the idea of marriage, especially at her young age (she was 26 when she walked down the aisle).

"I always thought, 'Urrgghhhh, being married sounds really boring.' I thought I might bite the bullet in my late thirties and see how it goes," she admitted, but that was before she met Tom on the set of Suite Française.

Why babies might take a while

As of writing, the couple have not confirmed whether they're planning to expand their brood anytime soon

At the time, though, she shut down talk of babies for at least a while. "No! Definitely not," she asserted with a laugh, although Tom had other intentions, at least when it came to other kinds of babies. "Three days ago my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit-bull puppy."

"We already have a two-year-old [dog] who still acts like a puppy. I love him but he's a handful, and for the last three days I haven't slept. I'm like, 'We're fostering her for the week,' and my husband's saying, 'No! We're keeping her.'"

"And I'm saying, 'We absolutely cannot and if anything, you are now cementing in my mind that we cannot have kids. I can't cope with two puppies, let alone children!'" She added, though, that she saw a large family in the future.

"I always thought, 'Urrgghhhh, being married sounds really boring.' I thought I might bite the bullet in my late thirties and see how it goes."

"If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there. But definitely not at the moment. That's 100 percent certain."