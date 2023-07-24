Margot Robbie looks completely different in rare unearthed childhood photo

Fans eagerly awaiting Margot Robbie's high-profile transformation into the iconic doll Barbie in her much-anticipated summer release are in for a pleasant surprise.

A series of rare, never-seen-before childhood photos offer an intimate insight into the star's early years. Sporting thick bangs and a beaming smile, a young Margot looks ready for adventure and barely recognisable from the Hollywood A-lister we know today.

Speaking of her childhood, Margot has previously said to People: "I've always been a roll-in-the-mud kind of gal."

Margot was born Margot Elise Robbie on July 2, 1990, into a grounded family living in rural Dalby, Queensland, Australia.

Margot Robbie

Her father, Doug Robbie, was a sugarcane tycoon and farm owner, while her mother, Sarie Kessler, was a dedicated physiotherapist.

In an interview with Vogue, Margot once mentioned: "All my fondest memories are outdoors. The first thing that comes to mind is playing outside, in the backyard, making cubbies, going out to the farm, going to the rockpool."

Margot Robbie as a teenager

Despite their parents separating when Margot was only five, she and her siblings Anya, Lachlan, and Cameron, found stability in their mother's care at a Gold Coast farm.

Margot was not just a vibrant child; she was athletic and loved gymnastics. Her dramatic streak was also evident when she joined the circus as a trapeze artist at the tender age of eight.

Despite the challenges she faced while studying drama at Somerset College, including working odd jobs like bartending and cleaning houses.

Her determination eventually led her to Melbourne to pursue her acting career. She landed guest roles in series like City Homicide and The Elephant Princess before her breakthrough in Neighbours in 2008.

Margot's portrayal of Barbie has prompted her to reflect on her own childhood. "I didn't personally have any Barbies that I can recall," she admitted in an interview with Vogue, revealing her preference for outdoor adventures.

Margot Robbie is playing Barbie in the upcoming movie

Margot's sense of mischief also came through when she recalled how she scared off a nanny by staging her own death scene.

She told the BBC: "We got a new babysitter, and I wanted my old babysitter back. So, I decided to give her a scare. I covered myself in ketchup and lay next to a kitchen knife. And I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me. But, it was worth the wait."

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

But this wasn't the only time young Margot's dramatics caused a stir. The star also revealed another prank, this one causing such a commotion that an ambulance was called.

Margot had practiced a pratfall on the cinema stairs at her local shopping centre, causing such a believable scene that concerned passersby began calling an ambulance. "I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child," she admitted.