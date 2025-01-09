Today's Jenna Bush Hager announces incredible new career move ahead of Hoda Kotb's departure

Jenna Bush Hager is adding to her already stellar resume with her latest career move that will see the Today host enter the world of publishing.

Jenna announced on Wednesday that she has created an imprint with Random House Publishing Group called Thousand Voices Books, which will focus on finding emerging authors across a wide range of genres.

The 43-year-old shared the happy news via a press release, revealing why this career move is the perfect choice for her.

"This new venture is a natural extension of my passion for books and reading, and an existing collaboration with writers and publishers, but still entirely new and exciting," she said.

She shared that the upcoming novels published under the imprint come from genres like "romance, suspense, romantasy, literary fiction, historical fiction and memoir."

The first novel to be released under the new imprint will be Conform by Ariel Sullivan, a dystopian romance set for an October debut.

© NBC The Today anchor announced the happy news on Wednesday

Thousand Voices will also publish Laws of Love and Logic by Debra Curtis, Liar's Dice by Juliet Faithfull, June Baby by Shannon Garvey, Abby Offsides by Anna McCallie and Into the Blue by Emma Brodie in 2025.

Jenna gushed about her latest venture on Wednesday's episode of Today with her co-anchor Hoda Kotb, sharing that she is "obsessed" with the imprint.

"I've been talking to you [Hoda] about this for maybe six months, but I am really, really excited because I am launching a book imprint that is called Thousand Voices Books," she said on the show. "Since we've started, I've just been obsessed."

© NBC The 43-year-old told Hoda she was "obsessed" with the imprint

"The hope is that we're pulling up the chair for a thousand different perspectives," Jenna continued. "Because I do feel like literature and reading, and I've always felt this way, can bring you into different worlds; can show you different perspectives."

Thousand Voices will aim to find and publish emerging talent in the literary world, drawing from manuscripts worldwide.

"We're reading across genre, across the globe. The books are so fun to read," she told Hoda. "I wanted to fall into every single one of these. I'm obsessed."

© Getty Images for Little Yellow L Jenna created the Read With Jenna book club almost six years ago

This is not the first foray into the world of books for the mother of three; she started her popular Read With Jenna book club almost six years ago, where she picks a new book each month for her fans to engage with.

"I've worked with authors and agents, with readers, with indie bookstore owners," Jenna said on Today.

"I've made all these relationships as we've tried to build the book club that I think would be amazing to utilize to help with these writers that I'm publishing."

© Getty Images Hoda will depart the Today show on January 10

The news comes just two days before Hoda is set to leave the morning show after over 18 years on the air at NBC and over six years as a co-anchor on Today.

She announced her departure in September 2024, revealing that she was leaving to spend more time with her two daughters, Haley and Hope.

Craig Melvin will step into Hoda's role on the show as Savannah Guthrie's co-anchor.