Kelly Osbourne shares results of non-surgical procedure – and fans don't recognize her

Kelly Osbourne has been an open book when it comes to the procedures she's had to alter her appearance.

The 39-year-old has lost a dramatic amount of weight after having gastric sleeve surgery, but it appears her rapid weight loss has left her with loose skin that she needs a helping hand to tighten.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared a video of her undergoing EmSculpt Neo, a non-invasive treatment that reduces fat and builds muscle.

In the clip, which you can see below, Kelly admitted that she turned to the procedure because her skin "is not so sexy".

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne undergoes EmSculpt to 'lift and tone'

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Time for this mama to get lifted and toned - without lifting a finger! Had no idea how much I’d love @emsculptneo - the perfect body solution for tightening loose skin post rapid weight loss."

Kelly didn't just have the treatment on her stomach, she has focused it on her jawline and neck, adding: "And @emface is the best needle-free lift like a work out for the muscles in my face. I’m so happy I tried this #TotalToneUp and can’t wait for more!"

Soon after, Kelly shared a gorgeous photo of herself with her newly blonde hair cascading in waves and her sculpted jawline was hard to miss.

However, fans were left doing a double take over her transformation, with many not recognizing Kelly and comparing her to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak.

© Instagram Fans didn't recognize Kelly after her treatment

One commented: "I was gonna say Kim Zolciak is doing too much." A second said: "Thought this was @kimzbiermann," and a third simply wrote: "@kimzbiermann you."

Kelly's slim jawline is also the result of having injections in her face to treat temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ).

"One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier," she said on Hollywood Raw.

"That's when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything. I found out it's called buccal fat. It changed everything on my face! I was like, why did I not know about this sooner?"

© Getty Images Kelly has lost significant weight since 2018

Kelly looks slimmer than ever following the birth of her son Sydney at the end of 2022. While she originally lost weight following her gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, she confessed that she went "too far" in her weight loss journey after his birth.

"[I was] on a mission after having the baby to lose all [my] baby weight," she said on Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay's podcast last October.

"Then I was like, 'Well, I lost all the baby weight. Let's see how far I can go with it.' And then went a little too far."

© Instagram Kelly went 'too far' with her weight loss after Sydney's birth

One thing she has never done to lose weight is taken Ozempic, despite previously calling it "amazing".

"I just have to clarify, I've never taken Ozempic," she told People. "I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom."

© Getty Images Kelly is slimmer than ever

Still, she did note she sees it as a "miracle drug" when "in the right hands," and added: "The pros outweigh the cons."

She continued: "If you really do research, the kind of medication and what it can do for you cognitively and what it does for the rest of your body, like I said, it's a miracle drug."