Hoda Kotb's co-stars reduce her to tears ahead of final day on Today: 'I'm so mad'

The countdown has begun for Hoda Kotb, as she kicks off her final week as the co-anchor of NBC's Today, opposite Savannah Guthrie and Fourth Hour co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

The 60-year-old veteran journalist announced last year that she would be stepping down from her role as co-anchor to devote more time to her two young daughters, as well as pursue other endeavors.

For the last time in her position, Hoda made a stop at her neighbor's, appearing as a guest on the latest iteration of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and things got emotional.

After talking with Kelly about some of her plans for the future, such as investing in a wellness space, driving around with her girls, and embracing communal living in the suburbs, the tears began to flow.

Kelly capped off their interview with several video messages from Hoda's co-anchors recalling their favorite memories with her, starting with Al Roker.

He mentioned "thinking about her and her two girls" as what gave him the most joy and rejoiced in being their "uncle Al," and Hoda quipped to Kelly: "This is not fair!" while blowing out a breath.

"When I was sick with cancer many years ago, he was the first one who came," she recalled, at this point letting the tears flow. She wiped them away as her voice quivered and the American Idol alum at this point felt bad for making her guest feel so emotional and began apologizing.

Then Savannah shared her message about missing talking with Hoda about "everything" while in the hair and make-up room, and Hoda added that between 6:50 and 7 AM on set, before going live, they'd often have deep and meaningful conversations.

"It is a moment where we connect beyond, and I think you're never as vulnerable as you are at that hour," she continued, getting even more emotional. "I'm sorry, we're doing this to you!" Kelly exclaimed.

Carson Daly then chimed in with his favorite thing about Hoda, that being their shared love for music, which she maintained lived "deep in my soul," and recalled having several conversations with him about music they'd listen to and artists they were excited about.

Then came Jenna, who said: "To choose a favorite memory with Hoda feels tricky, because I've loved every single day just sitting with her. So I think that's it, it's the in-between of our shows. The commercial breaks, the first thing in the morning, the person I share everything with."

An embarrassed Kelly immediately said: "I'm so sorry, this is supposed to be a beautiful thing," and a teary-eyed Hoda joked: "I'm so mad at you right now!"

The news anchor spoke fondly of her co-star for many years, saying: "Jenna…my relationship and friendship with her is next level, it's gonna last forever. And we can't even get through a show right now."

Finally came Craig Melvin, Hoda's replacement, who shared a more light-hearted moment, recalling when Hoda almost caused an "international incident" at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games when she'd often touch and embrace the athletes, despite Covid-19 protocol warning them not to.