Exclusive: Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe to launch his own skincare line

Jesse Metcalfe will be launching his own skincare line, sharing with HELLO! that the opportunity arose when he realized he was always being asked about his own skincare.

"People are always asking me what my skin care regimen is, and so I'm actually developing my own skin care line right now," the 45-year-old said. "I think that guys really want something that's easy. They want a two or three step process. I'm a big believer in Vitamin C serum and also retinol; those are my 1-2 punch."

"I think for men, we really need to make it easy because generally they're pretty low maintenance and they don't want to put five, six or seven different products on," he added.

In January, Jesse, 45, shared parts of his beauty routine with fans, revealing he loves laser facials "because they’re minimally invasive, stimulate collagen and keep me looking fresh". During laser treatments, energy is used to treat deep within the skin, acting faster than surface facials.

Men's skincare has become a booming business in recent years, with the world's most handsome men, from actors to musicians, sharing their best grooming tips and favorite products.

In 2021 Harry Styles introduced his own lifestyle brand, Pleasing, which includes several beauty products such as The Pleasing Pen, a multi-purpose product that features a steel roller on each end to apply a pair of serums: on one end, there's a refreshing eye serum, and on the other, a soothing lip oil. The brand also featured nail polishes, and facial serums.

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown also created his own skincare line, MANTL, a skin and scalp products that are "inspired by bald folks, but work for everyone" - like the Invisible Daily SPF 30 sunscreen for face and scalp.

Idris Elba, Brad Pitt and John Legend have all also launched their own brands. John's skincare brand Loved01 (pronounced ‘Loved One’) features six products – a face-and-body wash, a face-and-body moisturiser, an exfoliating scrub, a toning mist, a face-and-body oil and a shaving cream – that have been approved by dermatologists, according to John.