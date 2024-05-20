Demi Moore shares reaction after finally reaching Cannes milestone at 61 - exclusive

Demi Moore has opened up about her first Cannes experience after bringing her new movie The Substances to the Film Festival. The actress, 61, looked stunning while attending the press conference on Monday, and caught up with HELLO! ahead of the event.

Chatting on the red carpet, she said: “Loving Cannes. It’s been an amazing experience.”

She added: “My first film in Cannes!”

The star also charmed the French reporters, saying, “My little dog” in French while referring to her chihuahua, Pilaf.

The Substance follows Demi as an ageing actress who agrees to a treatment which turns her into Margaret Qualley and revitalises her career. However, time between the older and younger versions has to be split evenly - and things begin to go wrong when Margaret’s character takes more than her time limit.

Demi stars in the new film The Substance

Demi’s co-star Dennis Quaid spoke to HELLO! about the standing ovation, saying: “I loved it, it was amazing. It was a floating ovation. That's what it felt like.”

© JB Lacroix Dennis Quaid attends the "The Substance" Photocall

The star looked absolute sensation at the movie premiere on Sunday, dressed in a corseted red sequinned dress with statement earrings, while leaving her flowing hair long and straight.

Speaking to Deadline about the film, Demi said: “I look for things that push me out of my comfort zone; the opportunity to make a better person and actor. This touched on so many themes that we all face, we seek validation and belonging… it takes us to extremes and allows us to step into it in a unique way. Through the process of the film, I think I came out with greater acceptance of myself than I am.”

© Getty Images Demi looked incredible in her sequin gown at Cannes Film Festival

The synopsis reads: “Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself: younger, more beautiful, more perfect… Just share the time. One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy, isn’t it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?” Intriguing, right?

Critics have already taken to X to discuss the project, with one writing: “My friend looked at me during the big NYE moment of #TheSubstance and said I was like a kid at Disneyland smiling like it was my birthday. That also tells you how much I'm a sicko! Best film so far.”

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Demi Moore attended the photocall with her little dog

Another person added: “#TheSubstance is disgusting and a heartbreaking metaphor for superficiality and self-hatred. I LOVED IT. So fun, so gross, so hilarious. "Love yourself or things get really [expletive] dark" feels like the message from director Coralie Fargeat.”