Demi Moore convinced me I need this divisive clog in my wardrobe

Birkenstocks (and Birkenstock-inspired 'dad' sandals) are currently trending, and I have to admit I’ve long been a fan ever since realizing how comfortable they are.

I have a few pairs of the Birkenstocks, which feature a comfy anatomically shaped footbed, in my wardrobe - the viral Arizona and thong style Gizeh have been my fave styles to date.

But now Demi Moore has drawn my attention to a model I haven’t considered before: The Birkenstock Boston.

© Instagram / Demi Moore Demi rocked Birkenstocks in a reel posted to Instagram

The divisive clunky clog, priced at $165 in the US and £150 in the UK, has tons of fans on Pinterest, of course, but when The Substance star gave us a peek at her comfy slip-ons on Instagram, I really took note.

In a reel posted this month, Demi, 62, was showing off a miniature diorama replica of the iconic bathroom seen in the The Substance that she’d just received as a gift. As eye-popping as the mini replica was - truly amazing work by artist Devin Drake - I also couldn’t help noticing Demi’s cool, and well worn in, clogs.

She teamed her black Birkenstock Bostons with straight-leg jeans, sports socks and a simple white short sleeved button down. Basically, she made this look her own, with her famed comfort, timelessness and style all coming into play.

Shop Demi’s cool Birkenstock Boston clogs

Demi's not the only fan of the shoes: I spotted the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber all rocking Birkenstock Bostons.

While Demi wears her classic Birks in black, they come in half a dozen colorways. And the Boston also comes in the Boston Eva clog style,$59.95 / £59 which looks similar to the cork sandal and has the same comfy footbed, but is made from ultra-lightweight, waterproof synthetic material. The advantage to the EVA material is that it also comes in bold colors like hot pink or yellow.

Want a cheaper option? H&M has a really good lookalike, new-in vegan suede sandals, $34.99 / £27.99 with molded insoles and an adjustable foot strap, and it also comes in a woven version for summer. The best part is that they’re so affordable - you could buy multiple pairs for the price of one pair of leather Birkenstocks.

I was looking for some similar genuine suede styles in tan for summer. I spotted a great dupe at Quince - where the Water Repellent Suede Clog Mule, $69.60 is getting rave reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating. While Quince, where the slogan is “luxury essentials, honestly priced”, doesn’t yet ship to the UK, our UK-based readers can shop similar genuine suede clogs for £50 at John Lewis.

Quince Water Repellent Suede Clog Mule © Quince $69.60 at Quince

How to style your Birkenstock Boston clogs

Demi told People she always feels “like I kind of dress like a 12-year-old boy in baggy clothes” and honestly she really couldn't have a cooler wardrobe, from her signature aviator-style glasses to her cool Birks. In fact, in the same chat with the magazine, she said great design always “stands the test of time” and I have to agree.

© GC Images Gigi Hadid goes casual in her Birkenstocks while in NYC

And while Demi styled hers with jeans, the shoe style is trending because it’s so versatile. You can throw on leggings, crew socks, a tee and a blazer for a quick coffee run or dress them up with tailored wide leg trousers.

Colored jeans - like Kristen Bell’s summery Boden cropped straight legs - are a fun look, too, and of course I can’t leave out the Boston clog + dress combo. To be truly Pinterest worthy, you’ll want to wear your clogs with short crew socks - right on trend.

I’m also leaning into comfort and recently became converted to Crocs after putting up a lot of resistance. I’m in good company though - even Meghan Markle has a pair.

From Gen-Z to Gen-X, everyone can slip into Demi’s shoes, literally. As she herself put it: “Who says somebody can’t look a certain way or do certain things? Your 60s is not what your 60s used to be.”