Celebrities who got inked for love: From J-Lo to Harry Styles, Brooklyn Beckham & more

Lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took their relationship to the next level with matching tattoos

Opting to bedeck your body with tattoos is a bold move in itself... Meet these seven celebrities who've gone that one step further and inked their bodies with touching tributes to their loved ones.

From J-Lo and Ben Affleck's matching tattoos to Brooklyn Beckham's super-sized neck inking, keep scrolling to discover the ultimate tattoo transformations inspired by love...

1 7 Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz © Instagram Brooklyn has Nicola's eyes tattooed on his neck Tattoo-junkie Brooklyn has turned his body into a literal canvas. "It was pretty soon after we started dating, and I am half-covered with stuff for her," he told E! News. "I have like over 20 dedicated to her. They're very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere!" Amongst his rumoured 95 tattoos, he has a portrait of Nicola on his upper arm, a sketch of her eyes on the back of his neck and his entire wedding vows written in cursive writing on the underside of his arm.

2 7 Beyoncé and Jay-Z © Getty Queen Bey has a tiny inking on her finger Lovebirds Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid tribute to one another with matching tattoos. It was revealed in The Sun's Fabulous magazine that "they both have a tattoo of the Roman numeral IV on their ring fingers". The reason the number four is significant is because it is the Crazy in Love singer's favourite number.The publication went on to suggest that "even their first child Ivy, now nine, is thought to have been inspired by IV – the Roman numerals for four."

3 7 Justin and Hailey Bieber Following their starry nuptials, Hailey Bieber paid the ultimate tribute to her beau, Justin Bieber. The Rhode beauty creator paid a special visit to celebrity tattoo artist Mr.K, located at the famous Bang Bang studio in New York City. And in honour of their big day, Hailey chose to adorn her ring finger with a beautiful swirly 'J' accompanied by a dainty sparkle motif.

4 7 Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik During the height of their romance, One Direction superstar Zayn Malik kept his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid close to his heart. Quite literally. The singer famously added to his inking collection with a giant sketch of Gigi's brooding eyes emblazoned onto his chest.

5 7 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck © Instagram J-Lo debuted her romantic inking On Valentine's Day, smitten couple J-Lo and Ben Affleck stunned fans when they unveiled their coordinating tattoos. Taking their relationship to the next level, Jennifer opted for a large infinity sign pierced by an arrow. Her husband, meanwhile, decorated his upper arm with two intersecting arrows alongside the couple's initials.

6 7 Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde © Getty Harry and Olivia attending the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival Watermelon Sugar hitmaker Harry Styles set the internet alight this week when he seemingly unveiled a touching tattoo tribute to his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. In new holiday photos, Harry debuted a striking 'Olivia' inking on his upper thigh. Whilst many fans were quick to suggest that the artwork was a nod to his song titled 'Olivia', other fans argued that the inking was a not-so-subtle tribute to his co-star and former lover, Olivia Wilde.