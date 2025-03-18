Hailey Bieber shares cryptic message amid Justin Bieber health concerns

Hailey Bieber fired back at the persistent rumors about her marriage following her husband Justin Bieber's personal Instagram post that sparked further concern for the "Baby" singer.

The mom of one took to Instagram to re-share a series of photos related to her brand, Rhode Beauty, and slipped a since-deleted graphic in the line-up about people believing in falsehoods.

"People take the information they're fed and they draw a picture of who you are," the quote read. "Most of the time, it's wrong."

This comes just hours after Justin wrote his own cryptic message about "drowning" amid growing concerns for his health.

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," he wrote on Instagram. "But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it. Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it."

He continued: "I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it's there. How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we've experienced?"

Amid persistent rumors surrounding the singer's health and wellbeing, Hailey had to fend off fans of Selena Gomez, Justin's ex-girlfriend, after an influencer alleged that she liked a negative TikTok video about the former Disney star.

"This never happened," Hailey's rep told E! News in March. "This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

The beauty mogul has been open in the past about people trying to drive a wedge between her and Justin, detailing the pain it caused them.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she told W magazine. "'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy."

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less," Hailey continued. "I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."

The new year has been a rocky road for the married couple, who have dealt with concerns over Justin's under-the-weather appearance amid his cryptic social media moves.

He recently cut ties with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, and went on a social media unfollowing spree that saw him distance himself from Drake, Diddy, Benny Blanco, longtime mentor Usher, and his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin.

The Canadian was forced to release a statement about his health, with his representative telling TMZ that Justin has had a "very transformative" year and "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

"The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," the rep continued, adding that the performer is "in one of the best places in his life."

The statement pointed out that he was "actively parenting his newborn son", Jack Blues, whom he welcomed with Hailey in August 2024.