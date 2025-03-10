Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby quits as presenter of major show - details
Holly Willoughby hosts Dancing on Ice© Shutterstock

ITV game show You Bet! Was due to commence filming

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
5 minutes ago
Holly Willoughby has stepped down as the co-host of ITV's You Bet! due to scheduling conflicts, the network has confirmed. 

The first series of the rebooted entertainment show, which aired in December 2024, was presented by Holly, 44, alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Holly Willoughby in a black off-the-shoulder dress© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Holly Willoughby has stepped down as the co-host of ITV's You Bet!

An ITV spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, Holly couldn't commit to the dates to host the new series of 'You Bet!', but will hopefully appear as a guest panellist on one of the shows in the new series." 

You Bet!, originally a staple of 1980s and 90s British television, features contestants undertaking unusual challenges while celebrity panelists wager on their success. 

In February, ITV announced that applications were open for the next series. 

Holly and Stephen, 47, also present skating series Dancing On Ice and announced the series' winners on Sunday evening. 

In the noughties they presented ITV Saturday morning children's show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later titled Holly & Stephen's Saturday Showdown. 

Mum-of-three Holly Willoughby is best known for presenting ITV's flagship daytime show, This Morning, a role she stepped away from in October 2023. 

Holly wore the glittering dress in the promotional photos for Dancing on Ice© Shutterstock
Holly hosts Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern

She then took a step back from the spotlight after police foiled a chilling kidnap and murder plot against her. The shocking incident ultimately led to her resignation from the show after more than 14 years at the helm. 

Her departure came just months after her long-time co-host, Phillip Schofield, resigned from ITV following his admission of an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague on the show. 

Holly Willoughby wearing red floral dress on This Morning in September 2023© ITV/Shutterstock
Holly hosted This Morning for 14 years

However, Holly has since returned to television, co-hosting Dancing on Ice and the new Netflix adventure series, Celebrity Bear Hunt

In her first interview since the kidnap plot, the presenter told the Sunday Times she had had a "tough" year, saying: "It's been a tough one. There's no way of sugarcoating it." 

Holly then reflected that she could have let the case "affect all aspects of my life, or I can make a choice to go, let's focus on everything that's positive and good, all those important things".

