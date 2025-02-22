Holly Willoughby shares ultra-rare photo of daughter Belle for 'unbelievably special' reason

Holly Willoughby generally keeps her children out of the public eye; however, on Saturday, the mother-of-three shared the sweetest photo of her daughter Belle, 13.

The former This Morning presenter was making an appearance on Michael McIntyre's Big Show where she ended up being reunited with Fredette, the midwife who originally delivered Belle. Belle's face was hidden from the camera as the teenager embraced the midwife, but her luscious blonde hair stretched behind her.

Holly also shared a photo of herself standing alongside Fredette, with the glamorous presenter stunning in a floral mini dress and a pair of tights. Fredette, meanwhile, looked radiant in a black jumper and white trousers.

Captioning the post, Holly wrote: "And 13 years after bringing her into the world, Belle got a hug from the midwife who delivered her… soooo special!"

"Fredette, thank you for everything you did for us on that day 13 years ago… you are an Earth Angel! And thank you for coming onto Michael McIntyre's Big Show and making that so unbelievably special."

Fans immediately took to the comments to share their love for the segment, as one enthused: "This was such a beautiful moment and lovely to watch."

A second added: "This is so special, us women never forget the amazing midwives who brought our babies into the world," while a third shared: "Such a great reunion and reminder of the gift that can be exchanged in those precious moments."

Holly rarely speaks about her children, but back in 2023, the presenter offered some comforting words for her daughter as she prepared to take her exams.

During an edition of This Morning, Holly said: "Belle's kind of got her end-of-year exams at the moment. They're not big, they're not important, and she's only 12, but she kind of feels it too, slightly."

She added: "And I was saying to her, look, this whole bit at your age, like when you're 11, when you're doing your SATs and stuff, you are basically at the moment learning how to do exams."

"You're learning how to revise, so if it doesn't, if you feel like you can't do it at the moment, it's because you probably can't at the moment."

The presenter concluded: "You're learning what revision works well and maybe this time around, you'll go, 'Oh, I learnt from that actually, I'm better off if I do a mood board or I'm better off if I do this', and I said it's all part of it at this stage. You've got to learn."