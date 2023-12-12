Christine Lampard's son Freddie looks so grown up with natural curls in ultra-rare photo

Christine Lampard delighted fans on Monday evening with a new heartwarming photo of her son, Freddie.

The youngster, whom Christine shares with her husband Frank, looked so grown up in the Instagram photo with his natural curls peeping through beneath his hood.

Whilst the two-year-old's face was largely concealed in the snapshot, Freddie was pictured outside playing with a spiderman-themed football.

Wrapped up warm against the cold, Christine's tot was dressed in a black puffer coat, a navy jumper, and a pair of black joggers.

On his feet, little Freddie proudly wore a pair of teeny football boots and some striped, red socks. How adorable!

Sharing a glimpse inside her son's hobbies, Christine captioned her sweet image: "His two passions… Football and Spider-Man," followed by a football and spider emoji.

© Instagram Christine is a doting mother to son Freddie and daughter Patricia

In the comments section, fans and friends adored the wholesome content. Stunned by Freddie's curls, one follower gushed: "His curls," while another chimed in: "Omg look at his beautiful curls."

Other fans couldn't help but draw parallels between Freddie and his famous father Frank who played for Chelsea between 2001 and 2014.

© Getty Images Christine and Frank tied the knot in 2015

"Another footballer in the making," remarked one, while a second added: "Just like his Daddy then."

Aside from Freddie, Christine and Frank are also doting parents to four-year-old daughter Patricia whom they welcomed into the world in September 2018.

Beyond this, Christine is also a stepmother to Frank's two daughters, Isla, 15, and Luna, 17.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare photo of stepdaughter Luna

In a previous interview with Fabulous magazine, Christine discussed her blended family.

Of her bond with Luna and Isla, she said: "It's been a long time. They were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.' "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing.

"I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

© Getty Images Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both aged under 5

And it seems like Christine is in no hurry to expand her beautiful brood. Seemingly ruling out the possibility of welcoming a third child with Frank, the TV star told the Sunday Telegraph in August 2021: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck."

Elsewhere in the interview Christine admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman.

She explained: "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable. I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."