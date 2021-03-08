Rebel Wilson paid tribute to her Pitch Perfect costars on International Women’s Day in the sweetest way And fans are swooning over it.

Rebel Wilson celebrated International Women’s Day with an inspiring mantra and a video that might make you tear up.

In the tribute to her Pitch Perfect costars - and women everywhere - the actress stands in a circle with Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfield, Alexis Knapp, and more, as they smile and embrace each other in the middle of a stadium floor.

Rebel embraces her Pitch Perfect costars in this touching video

The throwback video is followed by more behind-the-scenes photos of Rebel and her co-stars posing for snaps together on set in various places, including one where all of them are dressed up in sailor outfits. All of the photos were taken before the pandemic hit.

“Happy International Women’s Day! In the Bellas, we’re women of all different shapes and sizes and nationalities and we come together to CRUSH! Love you ladies @annakendrick47 @therealannacamp @brittanysnow @haileesteinfeld @alexisknapp @hanamaelee @kelleyjakle @shelleyregner @esterdean @chrissiefit,” Rebel captioned the video.

“This made me cry and this shows how much I miss you girls”, one fan wrote, while another Pitch Perfect fan chimed in, “what better way to celebrate than a Pitch Perfect 4?”

While another Pitch Perfect film is still up in the air, the Australian actress recently landed a brand new movie role and announced the news on Instagram last month.

Rebel got into the cheerleading spirit at the Super Bowl this year

Rebel will bring her comedy genius to the upcoming cheerleading film, Senior Year, which tells the story of a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and heads back to high school to claim the prom queen crown!

The Pitch Perfect actress - who will appear and produce the project - captioned her post: "I mean who doesn’t love a high school cheerleading movie! #seniorYear."

We can’t wait to see it.

This is the first major movie role she has landed since she embarked on her incredible year of health and shed more than 60lbs.

