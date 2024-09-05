Rebel Wilson's rarely-seen daughter Royce is her double - and wait 'til you see her curls

Rebel Wilson was in her element as she enjoyed a candy-coloured day visiting Polly Pocket's Airbnb in Littleton, Massachusetts with her fiancée Ramona Agruma and her daughter, Royce Lillian Wilson.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, who is reportedly set to marry Ramona, 40, later this month, was every inch a doting mother as she guided her 22-month-old daughter around the life-sized pocket home straight out of a '90s dream.

Little Royce looked just like her mum as she rocked a lilac-hued tulle skirt and matching sweatshirt, twinning with Rebel's purple tracksuit.

© Scott Eisen Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, and Royce Lillian Wilson visit Polly Pocket's Airbnb in Littleton

The toddler boasted a full head of curly blonde locks and a charming smile as she explored Airbnb's vintage-themed, two-story 'Slumber Party Fun' compact home.

Rebel, Ramona and Royce were an adorable trio rocking matching heart-shaped sunglasses as they played dress up for the day.

© Scott Eisen Rebel's little girl looked delighted with the purple-hued pocket home

It marks the first time the couple have brought their daughter along to an event, having only posted photographs of her a handful of times on social media since she was born in November 2022.

Rebel and Ramona's life with baby Royce

The soon-to-be-married couple is co-parenting Royce, after meeting in 2022 when Rebel was already planning her surrogacy.

Speaking about telling Ramona that she was expecting a baby, Rebel told Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: "I'd already been planning to use a surrogate to have a child and I'd done several rounds of IVF and I had one embryo transfer, which sadly didn't work."

© Instagram Rebel welcomed her daughter Royce via surrogate in November 2022

Almost right at meeting Ramona, I was planning on the second embryo transfer and I was like, 'Babe I don't know how to tell you this, but I'm going to have a child kind of around November'. Ramona just looked at me and said, 'Well, I love you and if you have a child, I'm going to love your child exactly the same way.'"

Rebel and Ramona co-parent the little girl

The star announced baby Royce’s arrival in November 2022 on Instagram, writing: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Bursting with gratitude for her IVF and surrogacy journey, the Australian star admitted Royce was "years in the making".

