Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma lead glamour at Australian Open in jaw-dropping dresses
Rebel Wilson (L) and wife Ramona Agruma attend the "Set in Style" dinner during day one at the 2025 Australian Open on January 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.© Getty

Newlywed Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma lead glamour at Australian Open in matching dresses

The Australian comedienne and fashion designer tied the knot in a secret wedding in September 2024

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma led the glamour on the first day of the Australian Open as they attended the 'Set in Style' dinner welcoming guests to Melbourne Park.

Matching in pastel outfits, the newlyweds looked so in sync as they brought the sunshine to an overcast day in whimsical baby pink dresses.

Rebel and Ramona twin in pink

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel, 44, opted for a romantic off-the-shoulder gown elevated with a ruffled neckline and pleated skirt.

Her beautiful gown was the 'Pleated Frill Midi Dress' in 'Lipstick' from Zimmermann's Resort 2025 Collection, which Rebel paired with open-toe mules.

Rebel Wilson (L) and wife Ramona Agruma attend the "Set in Style" dinner during day one at the 2025 Australian Open© Getty
Rebel Wilson (L) and wife Ramona Agruma attend the "Set in Style" dinner during day one at the 2025 Australian Open

The Australian actress swept her platinum blonde hair into an elegant top knot, letting coiled bangs frame her face, which she glamourised with a smokey eye and fluttery lashes.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Ramona, 40, slipped into a puff-sleeved tea dress complete with a scalloped hem and a delicate crystal trim.

The glamorous outing marks the couple's first of the year after they tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding in September 2024.

Inside Rebel and Ramona's top-secret Sardinian wedding

Despite her Hollywood stardom, Rebel opted for a strictly private ceremony for her and her wife, marrying her bride in a secret destination in Sardinia, Italy. Very few details of the wedding day have been shared outside of Rebel and Ramona's circle, aside from a singular photograph of their breathtaking matching wedding dresses.

Announcing their marriage on Instagram, Rebel captioned a post: "Married [ring emoji] Sardinia 28.9.24," which was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans.

Italy holds a special place in Rebel and Ramona's hearts. Not only is it where they spent their first vacation together, but it is also the backdrop to the start of their public love story.

Rebel went 'Instagram official' with her then-girlfriend in 2022, sharing a photograph from when the couple had enjoyed a romantic vacation at Hotel Cala di Volpe.

Rebel's unexpected journey to love and motherhood

The comedienne candidly shared details of her sexuality with the world in June 2022, telling her Instagram fans: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson looking at each other in matching gold outfits© Shutterstock
Rebel and Ramona found love in 2022

In November 2022, Rebel welcomed her daughter Royce via surrogate, a decision she had made before she found love with her now wife. Speaking about telling Ramona that she was expecting a baby, Rebel told Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs: "I'd already been planning to use a surrogate to have a child and I'd done several rounds of IVF and I had one embryo transfer, which sadly didn't work."

Rebel Wilson and her fiancee with their daughter© Instagram
Rebel and Ramona with their daughter, Royce

She continued: "Almost right at meeting Ramona, I was planning on the second embryo transfer and I was like, 'Babe I don't know how to tell you this, but I'm going to have a child kind of around November.' 

Ramona just looked at me and said: 'Well, I love you and if you have a child, I'm going to love your child exactly the same way.'"

Rebel with her daughter© Instagram
Rebel with her daughter on her wedding day

With their little family complete, the couple got engaged at Disneyland on Valentine's Day in 2023.

