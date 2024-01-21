Rebel Wilson responds to fan comment after making difficult 30lb weight gain confession

Rebel Wilson has been quite open about her journey with her health, having documented her year of health during the pandemic and sharing her struggles with body image.

The 43-year-old Australian actress and singer took to her social media recently to open up about gaining 30 pounds over the past few months due to stress, but her fans have been ever so supportive.

On Saturday, Rebel took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction to another touching comment from a fan, who aimed to lift her spirits up.

The message read: "Your body is the least interesting thing about you! Don't be so hard on yourself. From a fellow fatty x," and Rebel responded to it with: "Love messages like this, thank you."

With a video of herself relaxing in a hot tub while wearing a black swimsuit, the Pitch Perfect actress got candid about gaining weight due to overexertion while also allowing herself the grace to not beat herself down for it.

"Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14 kgs (30 pounds)!" she shared. "It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn't…but it does.

"I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it's just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?"

Soon after sharing the post, though, the star was bombarded with supportive messages, and she updated the caption of her post with: "I woke up this morning and read all your comments – they bring a tear to my eye. Thanks everyone!"

Fans and friends shared responses like: "You are great and you look even better. Don't let the doubt in. See you soon Wonder Woman," and: "As soon as I first saw you on screen, I was like, this lady is my hero! My opinion never changed when you lost some weight. You've always been an inspiration, anyone can lose weight, only you have your light," as well as: "Your weight doesn't change your acting skills or sparkling personality we all love. Keep being an inspiration to us and our daughters."

Lisa Lorraine Taylor, a certified personal trainer for Total Shape, explained to HELLO! the reasons and ways in which people can suddenly gain weight during periods of stress.

She stated: "It's common to initially lose appetite under stress, but chronic stress often leads to increased cravings for sugary and fatty foods. This happens because our bodies produce more cortisol, a hormone that raises appetite.

"Such cravings can start a cycle: we seek comfort in food, feel guilt, and then lose motivation to exercise, leading to weight gain."

She continued: "It's natural to seek comfort when stressed, and being kind to yourself is crucial. Simple strategies like setting aside time for relaxation and mindfulness, getting adequate sleep, or talking to a friend can make a difference.

"Most importantly, remember it's completely okay to seek professional help. It's about taking small, sustainable steps towards better health, both mentally and physically."

