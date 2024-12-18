Cher's incredible hair transformation wows fans in latest outing

Cher has always been a beauty and fashion icon, with her bold and eye-catching transformations making headlines for literal decades.

Her hair is no different; the star shocked fans when she swapped her recognizable black tresses for a bright blonde style in October, showcasing beachy waves on the Victoria's Secret pink carpet.

This look was a far cry from her signature long, sleek dark hair that has become synonymous with her name.

Sticklers for her dark locks will be happy with Cher's latest transformation after the 'Believe' singer returned to her tumbling black curls in an appearance on the Desert Island Discs podcast.

The star looked incredible at the show's taping, with her hair worn down in soft waves that looked healthier than ever.

While it is unclear if she will stick to her signature hair look, we know one thing for sure: she will never go gray. "[Going gray] is fine for other girls; I'm just not doing it!" she told People in 2022.

Despite celebrating her 78th birthday this year, the Oscar winner has no plans to slow down and plans to remain as youthful as ever, as she revealed on Good Morning Britain.

"I just can't believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish," she said on the show.

"And I will still be wearing my jeans, and I will still be wearing long hair, and I will still be doing the same stuff I've always done."

She continued: "I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans because it seemed like in those days, that's what women did — and it hasn't hit yet."

The global pop icon revealed more than just a new hair color on the December 15 episode of Desert Island Discs.

She shared how her first foray into acting with her role in Silkwood in 1983 alongside Meryl Streep and Kurt Russell caused anxiety for the star, as audiences were initially hesitant to see her cross over into the film industry.

"Before the movie came out it was horrible because Mike [Nichols, the film's director] called and said the trailer's in and go and see it because we're getting great reactions to it," she said on the podcast.

"So my sister and my manager and I went to one of the big theatres, and we're sitting…and then Meryl comes up, and big applause, big applause and then Kurt's name comes up, big applause, big applause and then my name comes up, and the whole audience laughs."

She continued: "My sister was crying, and I bit the inside of my cheek for a minute, and then I thought, 'You can't argue with what everyone's thinking, and that's OK, but sad, and I called Mike and he said 'Well you know, they might laugh before, but they'll be clapping at the end.'"

Cher went on to win a Golden Globe for her performance in the drama and garnered an Oscar nomination; not bad for her first film role!