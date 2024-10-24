Amanda Seyfried leads the best dressed at the Museum of Modern Arts Benefit

The stars are out at the Museum of Modern Arts Benefit tonight to honor legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson and his illustrious career in Hollywood.

According to MoMA, the evening will honor Samuel for his “resilience, talent, and unwavering dedication”, describing him as “one of the most iconic and versatile actors of our time” whose work has “influenced the trajectory of modern cinema in significant ways”.

The benefit, which brings out A-listers like Amanda Seyfried, is celebrating its 16th year of raising money for the preservation of film works and for the museum’s exhibitions.

Join HELLO! as we explore all the best looks from the event, which is presented by Chanel.

© Arturo Holmes Amanda Seyfried The Mamma Mia actress shone on the red carpet, donning a black button-up, sleeveless shirt with a high collar, showcasing her toned arms. She paired the top with a beaded skirt, black pants, and black heeled boots, looking extremely chic. Amanda wore her long, luscious blonde hair pin-straight and down past her shoulders and a red lip for a pop of color.

© Arturo Holmes Meghann Fahy The White Lotus actress seemingly got the all-black memo, sporting a black dress with long- sleeves and a sheer skirt section, showcasing her long legs. She accessorized with a black belt featuring a large buckle, as well as an eye-catching necklace. ​Like Amanda, Meghann wore black heeled boots; she wore her blonde hair in waves down her back for the occasion.

© Arturo Holmes Dianna Agron Dianna stunned at the event in a sparkly black dress with a plunging neckline that showcased her athletic figure. The Glee actress completed the beautiful look with black pointed heels, a bronzed makeup look, and her voluminous hair falling around her shoulders.

© Arturo Holmes Tems The Nigerian singer looked incredible in a sheer lace long-sleeved shirt with a long black skirt showcasing her incredible figure. Tems opted for a beautiful set of pearls on her neck, as well as pearl bracelets on her wrists and pearl drop earrings. She wore her hair in an updo and opted for a dark red lip to complete the gorgeous outfit.



© Arturo Holmes Phoebe Tonkin Ever the fashionista, Phoebe looked incredible in a sequined black gown with lacy, scalloped straps, a middle leg slit and sheer pockets on the front, which The Vampire Diaries actress wasted no time in showcasing. She wore her shiny dark hair behind her ears and completed the look with strappy sandals.

© Arturo Holmes Iris Apatow Looking like the spitting image of her mother, actress Leslie Mann, Iris wore a gorgeous sleeveless beige dress for the event which fell to her mid-thigh. She paired the dress with beige and black heels with an ankle strap and a small white Chanel bag. Iris looked stunning with her strawberry blonde hair worn in casual waves to her shoulders, and a bright red lip that stood out from her natural makeup look.

