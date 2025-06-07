Kelly Ripa admits getting cosmetic injectable in surprising place: 'Changed my life'

While most people opt for Botox in their forehead or cheeks to maintain a youthful appearance, Kelly Ripa chooses to have it injected into her jaw. The talk show host revealed that her dentist recommended the treatment as she was a "real teeth clencher" who would grind her teeth at night.

During Wednesday's instalment of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the couple discussed their bedtime routines. Mark Conseulos teased his wife over her amusing appearance when she turns the lights out. "You have so many things going on in your mouth," he said. "You’ve got your retainer, you’ve got the little band, the thing …. Do you have upper and lower retainers?"

© ABC Kelly Ripa discussed getting botox in her jaw

"I’m not going to tell you because you live with me and every night you watch me get ready for bed," replied Kelly.

"I'm going to let you figure out whether I wear an upper and lower retainer."

Mark then shared that "whatever it is", it causes Ripa to slur her speech "for the first few hours at night and the first few hours in the morning".

© Disney Kelly used to clench her jaw at night

However, the blonde beauty then admitted that the retainer was given to her by her dentist. "I was a tooth grinder," she shared. "Got Botox in my jaw because my dentist recommended it and it’s changed my life. It’s changed my life."

She continued: "I was a real teeth clencher. I clench my teeth because I don’t want what I’m thinking to come spilling out of my mouth."

Mark offered the audience some insight into the condition and shared that tooth grinding "can cause tooth wear. You grind your teeth down. It gives you jaw pain, muscle pain".

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark share three children

"Anxiety and stress … caffeine. Annoying husbands cause this," he added. Mark shared that the nightly habit can cause someone to develop "those over-built" jawlines.

"For a guy, it’s good," he said, before adding it because it creates "a nice strong jaw line".

Kelly revealed that the treatment allowed her to reduce the amount of mouth accessories she had to wear at night to "upper and lower [retainers], no head-gear".

"I put my retainer in. That’s what I’ve got going on," she added.

Kelly's teeth

During an episode of the show back in April, Kelly explained that she has to wear a retainer because she never had braces as a child – a problem that has led to 35 years spent correcting her dental issues.

© Disney via Getty Images The couple host LIVE together

It seems the star is no stranger to visiting the dental practice and even enjoys her frequent appointments. During an episode of Live in 2021 alongside former co-star Ryan Seacrest, she said: "I am a person who loves going to the dentist. I particularly love Dr. Loweberg, but I love going to the dentist. I find it calming, I sleep through the teeth cleaning - no I don't have laughing gas. I don't get my mouth numbed. I love the terrible sounds, the feeling of it, I don't find it self-torture I love it.

"So for me, the hardest part of lockdown, besides from seeing what I actually look like, was not having access to having my teeth cleaned every four months."