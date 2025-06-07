Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gavin Rossdale's rare photo of girlfriend makes fans 'look twice' as they celebrate major milestone
Subscribe
Gavin Rossdale's rare photo of girlfriend makes fans 'look twice' as they celebrate major milestone
gavin rossdale and girlfriend xhoana x at 2024 mtv emas© Getty Images

Gavin Rossdale's rare photo of girlfriend makes fans 'look twice' as they celebrate major milestone

The Bush frontman was previously married to Gwen Stefani

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend Xhoana X celebrated a huge milestone this week – but their special day wasn't what grabbed his fans' attention.

The Bush frontman, 59, and his singer girlfriend, 41, marked their second anniversary, and Gavin penned a sweet tribute to Xhoana on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of them with their arms wrapped around each other and a solo shot of Xhoana, Gavin penned: "Happy 2 – love you."

However, the photos made his followers "look twice" as they confused Xhoana with Gavin's ex-wife, Gwen Stefani.

Seeing double

gavin rossdale hugging girlfriend xhoana by pool© Instagram
Gavin's followers confused Xhoana with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani

"I was so confused there for a second had to do a double take. Congrats!" one commented. A second said: "I had to look twice. I thought this was Gavin and Gwen from the 90s."

A third added: "She looks like Gwen." A fourth joked: "Does he have a type? No Doubt," referring to Gwen's band of the same name.

gavin rossdale girlfriend xhoana wit black dog© Instagram
Gavin's girlfriend Xhoana looks strikingly similar to Gwen

Gavin and Gwen were married for almost 12 years before they split in 2015 and finalized their divorce the following year. They share three children: Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11.

Last March, Gavin appeared on the Amy & T.J. podcast and admitted that he felt a deep sense of "shame" when his marriage broke down.

"I never thought I'd ever get divorced. So there's a simple shame in my life," he explained.

gavin rossdale with girlfriend xhoana sitting at table in restaurant© Instagram
Gavin and Xhoana have been together for two years

"I feel bad for my kids, that's it," he continued, noting that both of his parents had been married three times. "I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives. 

"It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home… It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding things is you don't want to let your kids down." 

Gavin and Xhoana started dating in August 2023, but it wasn't until the following March that he confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram. 

Musicians Gavin Rossdale (L) and Gwen Stefani attend PANDORA Jewelry and Moto X present 'American Hustle' at cinema prive at on November 30, 2013 in West Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
Gavin and Gwen were married for almost 12 years

Shortly after her milestone 40th birthday in February 2024, he took to the app and shared a photo of the two enjoying dinner together and wrote: "Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here's to a year filled with magic for you."

Although it was the first time Gavin had shared a picture of his girlfriend on his account, Xhoana had been posting snaps of the new couple since January 2024, revealing the pair attended a wedding together and shared cute selfies they had taken. 

Gavin and Xhoana made their first major public appearance together in March 2024 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Gavin shared a photo of them dressed up for the event, writing: "Fun night in Hollywood for the @iheartradio awards! Saw some good friends. Watched some Excellent Performances."

Photo shared by Gavin Rossdale on Instagram August 7, 2024 with his girlfriend Xhoana in honor of their first anniversary© Instagram
Gavin and Xhoana went public in January 2024

Gavin marked the couple's first anniversary with another sweet post on Instagram, sharing a loved-up photo with Xhoana – a red-filtered selfie of the pair sharing a kiss, followed by an unedited version of the cute snap.

"Happy anniversary my love," Gavin wrote next to a black heart emoji.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More