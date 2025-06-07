Gavin Rossdale's rare photo of girlfriend makes fans 'look twice' as they celebrate major milestone

Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend Xhoana X celebrated a huge milestone this week – but their special day wasn't what grabbed his fans' attention.

The Bush frontman, 59, and his singer girlfriend, 41, marked their second anniversary, and Gavin penned a sweet tribute to Xhoana on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of them with their arms wrapped around each other and a solo shot of Xhoana, Gavin penned: "Happy 2 – love you."

However, the photos made his followers "look twice" as they confused Xhoana with Gavin's ex-wife, Gwen Stefani.

Seeing double

© Instagram Gavin's followers confused Xhoana with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani

"I was so confused there for a second had to do a double take. Congrats!" one commented. A second said: "I had to look twice. I thought this was Gavin and Gwen from the 90s."

A third added: "She looks like Gwen." A fourth joked: "Does he have a type? No Doubt," referring to Gwen's band of the same name.

© Instagram Gavin's girlfriend Xhoana looks strikingly similar to Gwen

Gavin and Gwen were married for almost 12 years before they split in 2015 and finalized their divorce the following year. They share three children: Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11.

Last March, Gavin appeared on the Amy & T.J. podcast and admitted that he felt a deep sense of "shame" when his marriage broke down.

"I never thought I'd ever get divorced. So there's a simple shame in my life," he explained.

© Instagram Gavin and Xhoana have been together for two years

"I feel bad for my kids, that's it," he continued, noting that both of his parents had been married three times. "I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives.

"It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home… It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding things is you don't want to let your kids down."

Gavin and Xhoana started dating in August 2023, but it wasn't until the following March that he confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram.

© Getty Images Gavin and Gwen were married for almost 12 years

Shortly after her milestone 40th birthday in February 2024, he took to the app and shared a photo of the two enjoying dinner together and wrote: "Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here's to a year filled with magic for you."

Although it was the first time Gavin had shared a picture of his girlfriend on his account, Xhoana had been posting snaps of the new couple since January 2024, revealing the pair attended a wedding together and shared cute selfies they had taken.

Gavin and Xhoana made their first major public appearance together in March 2024 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Gavin shared a photo of them dressed up for the event, writing: "Fun night in Hollywood for the @iheartradio awards! Saw some good friends. Watched some Excellent Performances."

© Instagram Gavin and Xhoana went public in January 2024

Gavin marked the couple's first anniversary with another sweet post on Instagram, sharing a loved-up photo with Xhoana – a red-filtered selfie of the pair sharing a kiss, followed by an unedited version of the cute snap.

"Happy anniversary my love," Gavin wrote next to a black heart emoji.