Jelly Roll opens up about humiliating onstage moment that alienated a crowd

Jelly Roll has shared the details of something incredibly humiliating that happened to him while he was performing – and the story's stranger than you might expect.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 'Wild Ones' singer was asked by the host what the most embarrassing thing to have happened to him while performing was, to which he gave a short and simple answer: "I pooped myself one time."

While the audience erupted into an uproarious laughter, Jennifer was left completely speechless.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll opened up about the incident on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Jelly Roll continued: "Listen, it was what they call a [expletive]. I was confident it was all air! I watched this crowd go from loving me to being completely out."

Looking like he regretted telling the story, he said: "I overshared again", which prompted the other guest, singer Luke Bryan, to say, to match the mood: "My problem is that I didn't really get embarrassed when I did it."

Jelly Roll's recent milestone in health journey

Last week, the country singer announced that he had lost 200 pounds, while onstage at Pat McAfee's Big Night AHT on 9 April.

© Getty Images for 2025 NCAA March Jelly Roll announced that he had lost 200 pounds

After Pat praised Jelly Roll onstage, he kicked off a round of applause, after which Jelly Roll seemed incredibly touched, proceeding to stick out his tongue and give the cameraman a thumbs up.

Confirming just how far he had come on his journey, he revealed: "I started at 540 pounds and I was 357 pounds this morning," prompting the audience to break out into applause and cheer the singer on.

Jelly Roll's future goals

The 'Wild Ones' singer also shared the new weight loss goals that he's setting for himself, as well as some of his future plans, adding that he aims to lose another 100 pounds.

"I'm gonna lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden," he said.

The reason behind Jelly Roll's weight loss journey

Jelly Roll has been refreshingly transparent throughout the process, aiming to motivate other people in his position but also to humanize the difficulties of the journey.

© FilmMagic Jelly Roll opened up about the reason behind his weight loss journey on his wife Bunnie XO's podcast

On his wife Bunnie XO's podcast, he opened up more: "I did this publicly for a reason. I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people."

He continued: "What I want the world to know and I want the people to see is that I didn't become successful because of my weight – I became successful in spite of it. I somehow managed to be this successful carrying 550 pounds. That's insane.

See the secret behind Jelly Roll's weight loss below...