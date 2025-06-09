Fern Britton, 67, makes rare grandchildren comment - 'Don't even ask!'

Fern Britton has opened up about life, family, and the possibility of a new romance.

The much-loved presenter, who was previously married to Phil Vickery for 20 years, has revealed a humorous pact with her four adult children when it comes to the topic of grandchildren.

"They all say to me, 'Mother, don't even ask!'" Fern shared in a recent interview with The Telegraph, explaining that she's learned not to press the issue with her grown-up kids.

The TV star-turned-author shares 23-year-old Winnie with ex-husband Phil and 28-year-old Grace - along with twin sons Harry and Jack, both 31 - with her former husband Clive Jones.

Despite the significant life changes since her second divorce, which was finalised in 2020, Fern harbours no bad feelings.

"Divorce is not a breeze. No matter how you hope it's going to be easy and pain-free, inevitably it isn't," she explained. "It's difficult and brings up a lot of unpleasant characteristics in everybody.

"Then, when it's finally over, there's a little bit of time where you have to just let the emotions subside. And then you can start looking back on how things were good and it was unfortunate that it just ran out of steam or whatever it was."

However, when it comes to her own love life, the door isn't entirely closed. Fern went on to confess she's not ruling out finding a new partner.

"The door is unlocked to that. Not exactly open, but unlocked," she mused. She even has a type in mind, drawing inspiration from a character in her latest novel, A Cornish Legacy.

"In A Cornish Legacy, you'll have to read to the end, but a very nice man arrives for Cordelia. He's called Ray – normal name, normal guy. What you see is what you get and he's great. Someone like that would do."

Fern currently resides in Padstow, Cornwall where she continues to write books.

The TV star previously talked about being open to finding love again. In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Fern was asked about her stance on relationships. "I don't want to live with anyone – and I don't want to get married again," she revealed.

"I'm a very independent person and the older I get the more I realise I like freedom."

"If someone incredible came along who could put up with me, I'd say yes," she added. "It would be the icing on the cake really. But I don't want to have to be cooking and cleaning and taking care of anybody. Separate houses would do me nicely."