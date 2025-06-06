Fern Britton's life-size portrait at home following 'sensational' transformation at 67

Fern Britton's fans were amazed when she shared an outfit selfie on Friday, flooding her comments section on Instagram with praise for how fabulous she looks.

Posing in an outfit comprising white Birkenstock sandals, slim-fit olive-green linen trousers and a check blazer atop a white shirt, Fern looked fit and healthy, beaming for the camera.

Comments called her look "sensational" and "amazing," and while she does look brilliant, our eyes were drawn to the imposing artwork hanging behind her.

Fern Britton's art at home

Hanging on her bird print wall, Fern's Cornish home boasts a giant self-portrait of the star.

The life-size painting sees the former This Morning host smiling in a white jumper and dark scarf, with her arms crossed in front of her.

Behind her in the painting is a stormy sea, and the presenter clearly loves the picture as it hangs in pride of place in her cosy cottage, framed in a stylish gold and white frame.

Fern's busy week

Shortly after sharing the lovely selfie, Fern posted a video for her fans, thanking them for their support amid a busy week. Watch the clip below to see why she was feeling the love from her fans.

Ahead of her hectic week, Fern has been making sure to look after herself, working out in her home gym, as well as sharing her lifestyle and exercise habits that keep her feeling well.

She even shared a screenshot of the runs she's been embarking on, reassuring her followers that they could do it, too. "I think you could do it," she said of her running programme. "And remember, it's not how you feel on the outside it's how strong you feel on the inside. Mind, body, spirit."

Despite appearing to be nailing her running routine, Fern shared that her health limits how much she can work out.

"Arthritic knees!!!!," she lamented on Instagram, before warning her fans: "I should have said, before you begin your running journey, look up some knee strengthening exercises online. Squats and lunges. This gives your knees a wake-up call and begins to strengthen them.

"And as always, if the pain is not feeling right or is too much, only you know what feels right or wrong. Don't go flaming mad! This isn't a race, it's gentle and doable. Good luck one and all."

We love Fern's positive spirit!