Heidi Klum's model genes clearly run in the family, with her 19-year-old son Henry Samuel towering over the star ahead of a major appearance together at the American Music Awards.

Heidi and Samuel took to Instagram to share their antics ahead of the awards ceremony, with the pair dancing on an escalator to Drake's track "Fancy".

"Guess tonight's category @amas," she captioned the clip. In her second video, the mother-son duo lip-synced to Kendrick Lamar's "i" on a plane, while in another clip, they sweetly danced together in a hotel room, with Henry twirling his mother around.

To watch Heidi and Henry's antics in action, see below...

WATCH: Heidi Klum's son Henry towers over his mother ahead of major appearance

Fashion forward

© Penske Media via Getty Images Heidi and her son Henry graced the AMAs purple carpet together on Monday

Heidi and Henry made the American Music Awards purple carpet a family affair when they donned their chicest outfits for the big night. The legendary German model wore a black dress with deep arm cutouts and a plunging neckline to the ceremony, showcasing her toned figure in the sleek outfit.

The gown featured structured shoulders and a textured, ruffled train, and Heidi added knee-high leather boots to complete the look.

Her son looked dapper in a black suit with a black button-up shirt and black dress shoes as he accompanied his mother on the carpet. Henry towered over Heidi at the event, and held hands with his mother as they walked into the venue.

A family night out

© Getty Images Henry revealed that he wanted to pursue a music career

The budding musician, whom Heidi shares with her ex-husband Seal, stepped in to be her date when her husband Tom Kaulitz had to pull out at the last minute.

"I was supposed to come with my husband, but he was tired because we just came from Cannes," Heidi told E! News. "We were over in Europe for the last two weeks and I was like, 'I have someone who's gonna jump in in a hot second.' So my son came, and I love having my son here today."

Henry added that he was "looking at doing music" and currently "working on music production", as he follows in his famous father's musical footsteps.

Runway ready

© Instagram She gave her son advice ahead of his modeling debut

Despite his music dream, Heidi's second-eldest child has been making waves as a runway model and debuted at Paris Fashion Week in January.

He sought advice from his supermodel mother, who admitted she was surprised that he wanted to follow this path. "They ask me about [modeling]. Especially my son Henry," Heidi told Access Hollywood. "He was like, 'Oh, what should I do?'"

"In any case, it's funny that he asked me, you know? He was like, 'You know, Mom, I really want to get into modeling, what do you think about it?'" she continued.

© Getty Images She shares her four children with Seal

"I'm like, 'Wow! Who knew that you wanted to do this? I thought you were always more into music and different types of things,' and all of a sudden he was like, 'Yeah, I want to give this a shot. Do you think I can do this?'"

The mother of four reassured her son that he would be up to the task. "I'm like, 'You're like, so handsome, of course you should do this.' So he strutted around a little bit at home," she recalled. He landed on the cover of Hunger magazine in March, proving that his mom's advice had paid off.

The Project Runway star also shares her kids Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, with Seal. After marrying Heidi, he adopted her eldest child, Leni, whom the 51-year-old shares with Italian billionaire Flavio Briatore.