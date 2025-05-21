Lynda Carter, 73, joined by lookalike daughter for incredible honor

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter was joined by her daughter Jessica on May 19 – and the family resemblance could not have been any clearer.

The pair attended the 2025 Paley Honors in New York City where they spent time with director Patty Jenkins, who helmed the 2017 adaptation, and Lynda and Jessica revealed that they even dress alike.

© Getty Images Jessica and her mom Lynda attend the 2025 Paley Honors

Like mother like daughter

Lynda, 73, wore a gorgeous black silk slip skirt and black silk bustier with blood red silk gloves and a white lace duster jacket, while Jessica, a singer-songwriter, rocked a stunning black silk A-line dress with a tulle underskirt.

Jessica, 34, paired her look with a classic black handbag and wore her raven locks in curls.

Lynda, who was the original Wonder Woman in the 1970s, was all smiles for the event, where she hugged friends and her fellow honorees, including Robin Roberts.

© Getty Images Jessica, Lynda and Patty Jenkins posed together

Paley Honors

The Paley Honors Award is the organization’s highest honor and "recognizes individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in media have consistently set the bar for excellence".

"In 2025, Lynda Carter actively embodies the spirit of justice and female empowerment as a dedicated philanthropist and advocate, working with organizations such as the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, City of Hope/TGen’s blood cancer research, and the ERA Coalition," shared the Paley Center, revealing why they were honoring the iconic actress.

© Getty Images Lynda was the original Wonder Woman

"Just as the show’s themes serve as powerful symbols of justice, integrity, and empowerment worldwide, Lynda Carter actively supports organizations with goals of doing the same," they added.

HELLO! exclusive

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! on the red carpet, Lynda shared that she was looking forward to releasing new music and was working closely with the Translational Genomics Research Institute on research into blood cancer, after her husband, Robert Altman, passed away from secondary acute myeloid leukemia.

Lynda as Wonder Woman

"I lost my husband four years ago and we're on the verge of some scientific breakthroughs," she told HELLO!

"We're very close to the clinical trials that have been very successful in finding a cure for the cancer…we're very close to human trials."

Love of her life

Lynda's husband Robert passed away in 2021.

"He was the great love of my life," she previously told People. "I think of him every day. There's so much of my day-to-day where I find myself thinking, 'Oh Robert will know.' Or if I'm on a flight, I still expect him to text to ask, 'Did you land safely? Was everything alright?'"

Lynda welcomed two children with Robert: James, 37, and Jessica.