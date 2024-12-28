Lynda Carter returns to Wonder Woman roots for bold new photoshoot and looks age-defying

Lynda Carter put on a fabulous display for her latest photoshoot in which she rocked a series of racy looks showing off her youthful beauty.

The 72-year-old modeled outfits from Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani and Alexander McQueen for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam and returned to her Wonder Woman days in a figure-hugging corset.

Lynda was the ultimate cover girl and sat down with model Coco Rocha to discuss fashion, female empowerment and her legacy.

Photographer Tom Marvel snapped the dramatic images which are sure to turn heads.

Talking about the impact and importance of modeling, Lynda told her interviewee: "It is about value and humanity in what we do. And we need each other. We need one another. And as we pass down our art to one another, as you helped me produce what we did today — a cover for a beautiful magazine — all the people around us, each one of them, deserves a thank you."

She added: "Working with you, Coco, as you showed me your moves and what you do, helping me to look as fluid as you do on film, made me feel more at ease on camera doing this today.

"So, as we pass these things forward — whether it's politically, in business, art, photography, or whatever — I learn from the younger generation what I have taken for granted for many years."

In June 2024, Lynda released a new single and promoted it with a stunning throwback image of herself in a silver swimsuit.

The actress revealed that the photoshoot, taken decades ago, inspired the cover art for her single 'Pink Slip Lollipop.'

While she found fame in acting, music has been a life-long passion of hers.

"I've been singing for over 50 years," she told People. "I started singing in clubs when I was 14, and was writing music before I became an actor."

Lynda looks amazing

Lynda is also a philanthropist and most recently appeared in a holiday commercial with Ryan Reynolds to support the Sick Kids Foundation.

She also wished her fans a happy holiday on Instagram with a sweet message and tribute.

"Sharing holiday gratitude," she wrote. "I'm grateful for the love of family, friends and colleagues.

She lost her longtime husband in 2021

"I'm grateful to have known great love in my life—Robert Altman [her late husband]. I miss him.

"So, let's cherish each holiday, my friends! No politics, no drama. Grateful beats hateful every time…trust me. Love, Lynda."