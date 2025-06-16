Brad Pitt's latest appearance leave fans asking the same thing

Brad Pitt has sported many looks into his decades-long career, but his latest might be one of his quirkiest.

The F1 actor made a series of unusual appearances over the weekend leaving fans wondering "what's going on?"

Brad was photographed in a head-to-toe tie-dye ensemble as he played frisbee in the park alongside Jimmy Fallon — who was matching in an equally eye-catching spectacle.

It appeared they were filming a light-hearted segment for Jimmy's show, which would help explain their flamboyant outfits.

© GC Images Brad and Jimmy filmed in NYC

Date night

However, it wasn't Brad's only head-turning wardrobe choice.

On Saturday, he donned an oversized, blue velvet blazer and teamed it with high-waisted, baggy jeans for date night with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

© GC Images Brad donned a unique look for his date night

Brad was also seen sporting silky parachute pants and a T-shirt full of holes as he left a TV studio and prior to that, he picked a silk shirt and ripped velvet trousers for a double date with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

As the photos circulated on social media, fans questioned his clothing choices and pondered if he'd ditched his stylist.

'No style'

© Getty Images Brad and Ines enjoyed a double date

Brad previously confessed: "If I have a style, it’s 'no style.' It's led by comfort." He added: It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard."

The star — who is currently promoting F1: The Movie — has entered a new phase in his life after finally finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Divorce

© Getty Images They finalized their divorce

The pair had been embroiled in a bitter battle for eight years but when quizzed about it in a new interview with GQ, he said: "I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Brad has been dating Ines since 2022 and they have kept their relationship exceedingly private, only making their first public appearance in 2024 at the British Grand Prix.

Addressing his life now, he said: "Mostly I feel pretty…. My life is fairly contained. It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am."

© Getty Images Brad recently brought back the buzz cut

He shares six children with Angelina, but is believed to be estranged from some of his kids.

Brad recently addressed his "mistakes" when he admitted his priorities have shifted the older he has gotten.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on. It'll lead to the next success."

© Getty Images Brad is happy with Ines

He added: "Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back.

"Friends, family, and that's it. From there, we get to go make things. It's a pretty simple, I think, equation."