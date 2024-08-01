Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava is no longer twinning with her mom after making a major change to her appearance.

The 24-year-old has opted for a brand-new look and ditched her signature blonde locks in favor of brunette tresses.

Ava shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram that revealed her stunning new hair color – and her followers loved the dramatic change.

In the image, Ava poses in front of lush greenery while wearing a red patterned mini dress that shows off her tanned, tattooed skin.

Her darker locks beautifully reflect the sun's rays, and she appears to be wearing very minimal makeup while hiding behind a pair of black sunglasses.

Ava's new look was created by celebrity hairstylist Tucker Goodwine, who shared before-and-after photos of her transformation.

© Instagram Ava looks gorgeous with her new brunette hair

"Took @avaphillippe BRUNETTE & I am so so here for it!! swipe for before. cut & color by meeee @tuckgoodwine," he captioned the carousel of photos.

Ava appeared thrilled with the results too and captioned her photo: "Time to see how the other half lives #brunette."

Of course, Reese was among the first to reply, writing: "It's a whole mood." One follower commented: "Ava, I love it so much!"

A second said: "Perfect per usual." A third added: "I LOVE the new color."

Some of Ava's fans even claimed that she looks more like her mom with brunette hair than she did as a blonde.

Ava loves to experiment with her hair color and over the years she has tried orange and pink hues.

© Instagram Ava loves to experiment with different hair colors

"I love just experimenting with what makes me feel good and what makes me feel like I'm having fun with my appearance and nobody else has to get it," she recently told People.

"Just, this is what I want to do with myself. And it’s just hair. It grows back."

Ava is the oldest daughter of Reese and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe's children.

© Instagram Ava looks just like her mom

The former couple are also parents to 21-year-old Deacon. Reese went on to welcome son Tennessee, ten, with ex-husband Jim Toth, while Ryan went on to welcome daughter Kai, with ex Alexis Knapp.

The Big Little Lies star loves nothing more than being a mom, and previously told Glamour magazine that her children are always on her mind.

© Getty Images Reese with her daughter Ava and eldest son Deacon

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

The actress previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily.

© Getty Images Reese shares Ava and Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe

She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood.

"It's about what you think you're creating for your children when it's really just an artifice."