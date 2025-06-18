Janet Jackson supports 'sexy' friend during rare London outing

Janet Jackson is always on the go, but she is never too busy to support her friends.

The 59-year-old enjoyed a rare night out in London on Tuesday to attend her "sexy" friend, singer Raúl Alejandro's show at the O2 Arena.

Janet appeared to be incredibly proud of the 32-year-old and shared several clips from the performance on her Instagram Stories.

One clip saw Raúl addressing the packed arena, with the crowd cheering and screaming for him as Janet filmed the excited audience.

© Instagram Janet called Raúl 'sexy' on Instagram

Captioning the clip, she simply wrote: "Sexy!!!" and tagged Raúl.

Janet also paid a visit to the Puerto Rican singer backstage ahead of his performance and was photographed embracing him in a sweet hug.

The duo embraced ahead of the show

One photo even captured Janet adjusting his tie before he went on stage, and another showed them with their heads touching as they both beamed for the camera.

Janet opted for a relaxed look with a dark jacket and patterned scarf wrapped around her neck.

Janet made sure Raúl looked perfect before he went on stage

She is currently enjoying a break after returning home to London from her Las Vegas residency before she heads back to Sin City in September for another run of shows.

Janet's residency at Resorts World Las Vegas has proved incredibly popular with fans and sees her perform 43 songs in the two-plus-hour show.

Alongside her hits, Janet also performs B-sides and deep cuts as well as showcasing some insane choreography.

Janet showed her support for Raúl at his London show

Family life

When she's not on the road, she lives in London with her eight-year-old son Eissa, whom she shares with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

Janet prefers to keep Eissa out of the spotlight, but he has made random appearances on her social media over the years.

She had also shared rare snippets about motherhood, admitting it is the "most important thing I've ever done" during an interview with The Guardian in September 2024.

"Obviously, you have to work, but you don't come first anymore," she added. "Your life completely changes. And I wouldn't trade it for anything."

© Janet Jackson Instagram Janet alives with her son Eissa, now 8, in London

She also told the BBC: "Being a mom is the most beautiful thing. I love every single minute of it."

Janet has brought her son on the road with her, and she revealed that she looks forward to a "mommy day" between shows.

In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, she said about being a mom: "I'm in a great space. I have a beautiful son."

She added: "My friends call me Superwoman. God knows I'm not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I'm getting from the inspiration of Eissa."



© Getty Images Janet and her ex-husband, Wissam al Mana, in 2013

According to Janet, he's followed in the family footsteps and already has shown musical talent.

She revealed on The Tonight Show in 2020 that Questlove, frontman of The Roots, previously gave her son a drum kit which he "loves" – and when host Jimmy Fallon joked he'd give Eissa a harmonica, Janet added: "He has that already. He's incredibly musical."

She added: "He loves classical music. First day of school, he took the violin to school. Third day of school, he says, 'Mama, I want to take a cello to school.'

"I said, 'Baby, you don't have a cello.' He says, 'I'll take one but turn my violin into a cello, please Mama…' So he has a cello… He takes cello lessons. He loves his cello lessons."