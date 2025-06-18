Twin Peaks star unrecognizable — see actress who dated Johnny Depp and Prince today

Johnny Depp has dated many A-list stars. The Pirates of the Caribbean star rose to fame in the '80s and since then has been linked to several starlets. Everyone from Winona Ryder to Kate Moss. But, Johnny surprisingly dated one actress who was also connected to the legendary singer, Prince.

Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn dated both Prince and Johnny Depp in the '80s. For fans of the now 35-year-old show, the actress may look a bit different. In a recent photo, she appeared to be hiding under a hat and dressed casually.

Here's everything we know about the actress.

All we know about Sherilyn

© Getty Images Sherilyn at a recent Comic Con event

Sherilyn launched her acting career in 1984. She acted in several films alongside Chris Penn, Josh Brolin, and Charlie Sheen. Just before appearing in a short student film called Dummies with Johnny, Sherilyn dated the pop singer Prince for a brief time in 1985.

Last June, Sherilyn posted a throwback photo of Prince to Instagram, writing: "I miss your KISS."

© Instagram Prince and Sherilyn briefly dated

Soon after, she and Johnny's relationship began. The two dated for three years. During that time, Sherilyn made an appearance in Johnny's show 21 Jump Street. While the relationship ended, they were engaged.

"He was very sweet. He was my first love," Sherilyn said of Johnny to The Big Issue in 2017. "I had found real love. It was with someone who was walking the same path, but even if he wasn't, the love and the connection was strong enough — cooking meals, hanging out, laughing and crying…I know him as a human not a movie star."

She seems to still have a loving relationship with Johnny. Last year, she shared a photo of the two on his birthday with the caption: "Joyeux anniversaire!!!!!! Je taime xxxoooo."

© Instagram The couple was engaged in the '80s

After Johnny was alleged to be abusive to his partner, Amber Heard, Sherilyn tweeted: "I know JCD is not capable of the things written."

The actress's breakout role was as Audrey Horne in the TV series Twin Peaks. Her character, a high school bombshell, was beloved by fans. Sherilyn received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for the role.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Sherilyn and co-star Kyle MacLaughlin on Twin Peaks

During the '90s, she was named by PEOPLE as one of the 50 Most Beautiful Women in the World.

Sherilyn went on to appear in several episodes of Gilmore Girls. Fans of the show were upset when Sherilyn was recast as a different character, but she is most notable as Anna Nardini – the mom to Luke's daughter April.

The actress has appeared in many television shows since her time on both Twin Peaks and Gilmore Girls. Personally, Sherilyn has two sons Myles, 32, and Christian, 18.