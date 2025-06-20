Nicole Kidman's bittersweet next chapter as she turns 58 while Keith Urban's on the road

Nicole Kidman celebrated her 58th birthday on June 20, surrounded by her loved ones.

The Hollywood star was inundated with birthday messages from many of her famous friends on the big day, and no doubt marked the occasion in private with her daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14, and husband Keith Urban.

Keith is currently embarking on his world tour, but notably didn't have a show on Nicole's birthday, likely meaning they were able to celebrate it together.

© Getty Nicole Kidman marked her 58th birthday on June 20

As the Nine Perfect Strangers actress embarks on her new year - and new chapter - she will no doubt be reflecting on the past 12 months, which have been incredibly challenging.

While there have been a lot of reasons to celebrate - notably with her numerous film and TV accolades and her daughter Sunday's modelling debut - it's also been an upsetting time.

Nicole's beloved mother Janelle passed away in September aged 84, and the star heard of her mother's death while at the Venice Film Festival.

Nicole sadly lost her mom, Janelle, in September 2024

At the time, Nicole took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mother, writing: "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express."

She added: "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose - whose modelling career has taken off

Nicole has paid several tributes to her mother over the past few months, and touchingly dedicated an award to her back in January at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

She received the International Star Award on Friday for her role in "Babygirl," and said as she took to the stage: "This is for my mom."

She continued: "My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do, and I'm grateful to be part of this film community."

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Nicole Kidman with her youngest daughter Faith

The award-winning star added: "I feel my mom with me right now. This is for you." Family is everything to Nicole, and the next few months will not only involve her focusing on her own projects, but those of her daughter too.

She's been guiding her teen as she steps foot in the modeling world, and is incredibly supportive, despite being reluctant to let Sunday step into the public eye.

© Getty Images Nicole and husband Keith Urban are very supportive of each other's careers

The 16-year-old made her catwalk debut with Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week in October. What's more, she even opened the show.

The teen has given a few interviews, and recently spoke with W Magazine as part of their "Next in Line" issue about her aspirations and modeling journey, saying: "I always wanted to model, but my mom told me I couldn’t do it until I was 16." When she finally got to, she was thrilled, adding: "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!"