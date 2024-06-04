Nicole Kidman gushes over husband Keith Urban as she goes unnoticed on high-profile date night

Keith Urban surprised fans at a Lainey Wilson concert as part of her ongoing Country's Cool Again Tour on Saturday, June 1.

The fellow country music star, 56, joined the musician to perform their latest collaboration "Go Home W U" to screaming crowds, following which Lainey also brought out Jelly Roll for a surprise.

However, attendees weren't aware of another A-lister in attendance at the show at Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, that being Keith's wife Nicole Kidman.

The Australian-American actress, also 56, shared on social media a clip of her husband and Lainey, 32, performing their duet and noted how much fun she had being backstage at the show.

"Great Saturday night, glad to be backstage," she sweetly noted on Instagram, while Keith posted the video on his own Instagram and wrote: "Well it was Saturday night last time I checked… @laineywilson what a killer show. Loved getting to do GO HOME W U together for the first time!"

"I cannot believe that I got to do a song with this guy right here. Y'all welcome to the stage Keith Urban," the "Heart Like a Truck" singer told the sold-out crowd, who welcomed Keith to the stage with rapturous applause.

While Keith's rocking out on stage, and has several more shows planned for the coming months, Nicole on the other hand has been busy with several new film and TV projects, although most recently flew out to California to film The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable for dramatic actresses.

She joined Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Watts, Sofia Vergara, Anna Sawai, Brie Larson, and Jodie Foster for a candid conversation around women in the workplace, finding the balance between dramatic and comedic roles, and not bringing their intense roles home with them.

Mom-of-four Nicole recalled one such incident which occurred when she had filmed a particularly difficult scene for Big Little Lies (which is coming back for a third season soon), which resulted in her coming home and smashing a door with a rock.

"Whoa, that's right!" she remembered. "I threw a rock because [the door] was locked and I couldn't get in. I'd never done that in my life. I obviously [had a lot] pent up."

"I broke the whole thing. It cost a fortune," Nicole joked. "And then I went back the next day and I said to Alexander [Skarsgard] and Jean-Marc [Vallée], 'I threw a rock through the window,' and they were like, 'Whoa …' I said, 'I was kind of pissed off.'"

"But there's a way in which we operate where the show must go on, and so you just keep going — you show up and you do it and do it and do it and do it. And a lot of times, it's six months of 12, 14-hour days and there really isn't the time to go, 'I need to take care of myself.'"

The Oscar winner expressed, however, that she often still found herself playing dark roles, but would try to balance them out with lighter work. "After Expats, I went and did a comedy because I went crazy with my own psychology."

"And it's something that I think we need to talk about as actors — protecting your body so that you can live for as long as you are given on this earth. Because it's very tough on the psyche."