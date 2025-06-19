Keith Urban brings family on stage for children's first concert in must-see tour moment

Keith Urban is a doting family man and is currently on tour away from his wife, Nicole Kidman, and two teen daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14.

And family was on the country star's mind this week, during his world tour in the United States.

In an adorable video that the singer shared online, Keith was seen interviewing two children who were attending their very first concert that evening.

The musician wrote in the clip's overlaid text: "Sometimes you take your kids to the concert…sometimes you go onstage with your kids at the concert." Scroll down to see the full video.

© Getty Images Keith showed a family major love at his concert

Keith asked the children about it being their first concert, and how they spent their day before it, and their interactions were hilarious, causing the concertgoers to start laughing.

Then the down-to-earth singer called their parents on stage so that they could "get a picture." The father, John, enthusiastically dapped up the singer, as Keith said: "Come on up brother."

Next, the mother Kristin came up to join in on the family fun. Keith hilariously added: "We got the grandparents next. No, I'm just kidding."

© Shutterstock The singer hilariously interacted with the kids onstage

The jokes didn't end there — the country star stepped aside to take a picture of the family onstage without him in it and said, "I'll get a picture of your guys. Great. Fantastic," as the crowd erupted into laughter.

The musician picked an audience member to take the picture, and the entertainer was more than happy to join the family, as the audience cheered them on.

He captioned the video by giving photo credit to "Josh, the real MVP." The sweet gesture garnered over 44,000 views on social media and the singer's kindness was commended in the comments section.

© Shutterstock This isn't the first time that the singer invited fans onstage

One fan wrote: "KU — Best entertainer in the world. Down-to-Earth, kind and loving." Another person commented: "So sweet. Such a great memory for those little ones." A third person added: "He's just a gem."

This isn't the first time that Keith brought young fans onstage. In another adorable video, the star was seen asking a young boy what his favorite song is and hilariously telling him he had "great taste." The warm-hearted musician then performed it onstage for the young fan.

© NBC The singer always takes the time out to show love to his fans

Keith has regularly made a conscious effort in his successful decades-long career to show immense appreciation towards his fan's support, and it definitely doesn't go unnoticed.

During one of his shows in Nashville in March 2025, Keith gave the same dedicated support back to one of his concert goers.

The fan held up a sign that read: "I beat cancer to hug Keith Urban." As soon as the star spotted the sign, he immediately got off stage and lovingly embraced the fan by her seat.

Keith then took the time to chat with the fan, take a picture and embrace her once more. The singer's deep gratefulness, humbleness and authenticity continues to be adorned by his fans.