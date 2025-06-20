Bikini-clad Pink crashes bride's wedding day in moment you need to see

Pink gave one bride an unforgettable wedding day after she crashed her big day while rocking a bikini.

The singer made a surprise appearance in bride Courtney Boyle's suite while she was getting ready for the ceremony after seemingly bumping into someone from the bridal party near the pool of their shared hotel.

In a video Courtney shared on TikTok, a woman opens the door with a stunned look on her face before Pink appears smiling and waving at the bride.

The surprised gasps could be heard off-camera by the wedding party as Pink is introduced to Courtney.

The stunned bride then appears on camera and appears lost for words before Pink jokes: "I'm here to make your day more freaked out... a little bit."

Pink looked relaxed and sun-kissed in her white, high-waisted two-piece, which she teamed with a bright orange baseball cap.

She jokingly grilled Courtney about whether she was making a "good decision" to marry the groom before asking the room: "Do we like him?"

© Getty Images Pink offered up some sage marriage advice

Marriage advice

Pink then offered up some sage advice, telling Courtney: "The first 20 years are the hardest. Then it's all downhill from there."

They soon embraced, and Pink congratulated Courtney, with the two sharing a sweet hug as Pink wished her "a very, very happy life".

Before her exit, Pink showcased her quick wit and joked: "I was wondering who got the garden suite," revealing she was staying in a double room and "had to sleep with my eight-year-old last night."

© FilmMagic Pink was at the hotel after attending her son's All-Stars baseball game

Pink revealed she was at the hotel for her son, Jameson's All-Star baseball game, which his team lost, sweetly adding: "But that's okay; we're saving the win for you."

Captioning the incredible moment, Courtney said: "Having @P!NK come to my suite during hair and makeup wasn't on my wedding day bingo card. The most magical day."

TikTok users were floored by the interaction, with one commenting: "Pink is too funny and really sweet! I love how she was just having a regular old conversation and wishing them well."

A second said: "Obsessed with this vibe, the swimsuit, the cap, her being there for her kid's baseball tournament??? Icon." Another added: "Taylor swift playing in the background, pink at your doorstep, laughter ringing out… this marriage is blessed."

© Getty Images Pink was dubbed an 'icon' after her surprise appearance

Wedded bliss

Pink has her own happy marriage after tying the knot with former motocross racer Carey Hart in January 2006.

She marked their 19th wedding anniversary in 2025 with a sweet tribute post to her husband.

© Getty Images Pink and Carey Hart have been married for 19 years

She shared a throwback selfie of the couple on the slopes, decked out in ski-gear, and wrote alongside it: "19 years ago on a beach in Costa Rica we both took a chance we weren't sure we even believed in. I'm so glad we did."



Celebrating the ups and downs in their lives, Pink added: "I've been with you longer than I haven't. You've been my one constant. You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again.

"I love our story no matter what gets written. It is gritty and sweet. Thank you for being by my side all these years. I love you forever."