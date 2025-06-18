Audrey McGraw showers Lincoln Laywer's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo with love during big night in London

Audrey McGraw and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo are still going strong!

The couple are approaching their two-year anniversary and seem to be as in love as ever.

The youngest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw showed her support for The Lincoln Lawyer actor while she was in London.

June 17 marked a big day for Audrey, 23, and for Manuel, 44, as they celebrated separate achievements.

Reunion

© Getty Images Audrey and Manuel were both in the big smoke

Audrey jetted to the English capital to perform a gig at Green Note, the very same night Manuel's new movie, Jurassic World: Rebirth, premiered there.

While Manuel wasn't photographed on the red carpet of the star-studded event, Audrey made sure her boyfriend felt the love as she posted hearts and emojis to his Instagram posts while she was in the UK.

The ultra-private duo didn't share any photos together, but it's likely they would have reunited if both in the same city, especially as they're about to spend even more time apart.

Audrey on tour

© Instagram Audrey will tour with Brandi Carlisle this summer

Audrey recently revealed that she will be spending the summer touring the UK and Europe with Brandi Carlisle as one of her support acts.

She's still overwhelmed by the news and this week shared a social media post in which she wrote: "Currently crying on my walk listening to @brandicarlile," before adding: "I can't freakin believe this is happening."

© Alamy Stock Photo Manuel is in the new Jurassic movie

"If you see me crying on the streets of London, I'm more than okay!!!!," she reassured her followers. "I swear!!!!"

It's huge news for the budding musician who will perform her first date in London on June 20.

Their romance

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel appear very much in love

Audrey and Manuel are incredibly supportive of each other's careers.

While it's unclear how Audrey and Manuel met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.

Summer 2023 was the first time either of them alluded to their relationship, when Audrey shared photos of an unidentified man to her Instagram, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot.

© Getty It is possible Manuel was introduced to Audrey by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who are good friends with the McGraws

They occasionally give glimpses of their private life together, but prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

They're both keen photographers, and when they do indulge fans with snapshots, they're often arty images of each other.

Manuel told Flaunt: "When I was really young, I wanted to be a photographer for National Geographic. My father and grandfather were experienced in photography as well, so I think I might have got it from them, it’s just a part of who I am."