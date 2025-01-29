Chris Pratt's unexpected photo of baby Ford with mother Katherine Schwarzenegger has fans all saying the same thing

Chris Pratt is still basking in the new baby glow after welcoming his third child in November with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

But as most know, parenthood isn't always smiles and laughter – sometimes, we are at the mercy of a baby's digestive system, just like Chris and Katherine.

On Tuesday, the proud father posted a photo of his wife on Instagram, with Katherine holding Ford, their youngest child, who was born on November 8, 2024.

The 35-year-old held her son up in the snap, grinning widely as she showcased his little nappy accident following a big blowout. "[Expletive] happens," Chris wrote in the caption, causing a slew of fans to say the same thing in the comments.

"I just opened the app," a fan commented, clearly grossed out by the hilarious picture. Others posted a series of GIFs, including a clip of Chris in Guardians of the Galaxy, clearly exasperated.

"And you need to show everything on social media!" another fan quipped, disgusted with the image. However, those who were parents found the post highly relatable, laughing at the universal experience.

© Instagram Chris posted a rare insight into parenting with Katherine

"The most relatable picture," one fan wrote, while another commented, "We call that a blowout!" Chris' Guardians co-star, Zoe Saldana, added laughing emojis to the discourse, clearly enjoying herself.

"Straight to the bath lol," a fan suggested, and another reminisced about their own babies, saying, "Omg! I remember those days…and 11 years later, I wish they were that size again."

The duo couldn't have been happier when they welcomed their little boy in November, with Chris writing a heartfelt birth announcement on social media.

© Instagram Chris shares three children with his wife

"We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son. Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful," he shared.

Chris and Katherine are also parents to Lyla, four, and Eloise, two. The pair first met at church in 2018, the same year he finalized his divorce from Anna Faris.

He had been married to The House Bunny actress since 2009 and welcomed a son, Jack, in 2012. Chris drew fire for his Instagram post following the birth of his second daughter, Eloise.

© FilmMagic, Getty The couple welcomed Ford in November 2024

After the Marvel star praised his wife for giving birth to "a beautiful, healthy daughter", many saw it as a subtle dig at his ex after Jack was born premature and suffered from health issues.

However, Chris has never been shy about loving his eldest son; during his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech in 2017, he gushed about his little boy and thanked Anna for raising Jack with him.

"You've given me so much," he said. "You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you."

© Instagram The actor is close to his eldest son Jack

"We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it none of this means anything to me."

Despite Chris welcoming more children into his life, he has brought Jack along for every step and praised him for being a wonderful big brother.

"There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," he told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."