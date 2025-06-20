Savannah Guthrie says 'that's a wrap' as she calls time on Today gig with epic goodbye

All good things have to come to an end! Savannah Guthrie enjoyed an incredible assignment with Today this week taking her far from New York.

But on Thursday, it was time for her to bid farewell and head home.

Savannah shared an amazing selection of photos from her time at Cannes Lions 2025 for NBC.

Clearly sad to say goodbye to her French Riviera adventure, she reluctantly took to Instagram and wrote: "That's a wrap @cannes_lions," before adding the images with the entire team she's been working with.

Savannah has had a blast at the festival of creativity where she's been networking up a storm.

Away from home

© Getty Images Savannah has been away from her kids

While she's loved the assignment, she'll be missing her family including her husband, Michael Feldman, and their kids Vale, 10, and Charley, eight.

The couple adore parenthood, especially considering the difficult journey to get there.

The couple turned to IVF to conceive their children, with the journalist revealing that they discussed their decision to have a baby at length before going ahead with the treatment.

© Instagram Savannah shares her children with her husband Michael

Miracle baby

"I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," Savannah explained to Health magazine.

"When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot. I didn't want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future...when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough."

© Instagram They went through quite the journey to have a family

"I knew it was the winning lottery ticket to have one child - I was 42 when I had her," she said of welcoming Vale. "So I never dreamed that I would have two."

Career woman

Becoming a mom was a real learning curve for Savannah who confessed during an appearance on Hoda Kotb's podcast, Making Space: "I was so totally vulnerable to them. Because I knew that if anything happened to them, I would not be OK. I wouldn’t be OK. And it was terrifying.

© Getty Images Savannah and Hoda discussed motherhood

"I was totally terrified by my vulnerability. So that was the first thing I learned from being a mom."

During another conversation on Today with Hoda, Savannah said people thought her career was her baby.

"You work in a job like ours and it's so public, people think, 'Oh, my gosh, that must have been the thing that you focused on your whole life. That must be your dream. That must have been the only thing you worked for,'" she said, before adding: "In the end, all I ever wanted was just to have a family."