Kelly Clarkson makes cross-country move after calling time on NYC talk show

The Kelly Clarkson Show has finally called time on the air…for now, of course! The show wrapped its sixth season on Wednesday, June 25.

The season is the show's second to film completely in New York City, following its move to the Big Apple in the fall of 2023 for the start of season five. A brand new studio at Rockefeller Plaza was developed just to house the talk show, beside NBC staples like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live and TODAY.

But as the season came to a close, its host Kelly Clarkson herself is back on the west coast. Kelly, 43, previously lived in Los Angeles while filming the first four seasons of her talk show as well as when she was a coach on The Voice.

© Getty Images "The Kelly Clarkson Show's" sixth season aired its finale on June 25

However, following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, she moved across the country with their two kids, River and Remington, and is now embracing NYC life. But for the summer, Kelly has new digs all the way in Las Vegas.

Kelly shared a snippet of her nearly two month-long stay in Sin City for her upcoming residency, simply titled Studio Sessions, which will feature a piece of home in her band from her NBC talk show, who she calls "My Band Y'all."

The intimate set of shows begins on July 4 for an initial leg, running until August 16. She is then poised to return to New York to film the seventh season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which arrives this fall, before once again making her way back to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a week more of shows from November 7-15.

© Getty Images Kelly formerly also filmed "The Voice" while living in Los Angeles

Kelly took to her Instagram page with a question for her fans, sharing a photograph of a sign advertising her residency right below another advertising Dolly Parton's own residency in Vegas. "I think this is a sign I should cover a Dolly song at one of my shows…. but which song?" she mused.

Several fans chimed in with their picks, including celebrity followers like Kristin Chenoweth and Tamar Braxton, before she received a response from none other than Dolly herself: "Hey Kelly, I think you should sing 'I Will Always Love You' because I think you do one of the best versions of that song that I have ever heard… Whitney and I would both be proud…."

© Instagram The singer is currently in Las Vegas, preparing for her residency which begins on July 4

Many of her followers quickly jumped to reply to the same idea with enthusiasm, writing: "Well now I guess there's no arguing with Ms Dolly Parton herself! 'I Will Always Love You' it is!" and: "The Queen has spoken so it must be done!"

Also in that duration, before the premiere of season seven, a segment from Kelly's talk show is getting its very own spin-off in a separate NBC series titled Songs & Stories. Kelly will also serve as an executive producer on the four-part series, which will air on NBC on August 19, August 26, September 2 and September 9 at 10 PM.

© Getty Images The NBC talk show will return for a seventh season this fall

The official logline for Songs & Stories, per NBC, reads: "The conversations are a front-row pass for Kelly Clarkson to engage with some of her favorite celebrities and examine both their music and personal lives."

It adds: "The specials are a forum where iconic voices meet heartfelt storytelling through unfiltered conversation and sung in an intimate, unplugged setting."