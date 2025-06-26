Keith Urban's one-word response to Nicole Kidman's loved-up anniversary tribute revealed

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of Hollywood's longest-lasting couples and proved that they were still as in love as ever with a sweet anniversary post on Wednesday.

The Big Little Lies actress took to Instagram on their 19th wedding anniversary to share a simple black and white photo of the duo backstage at one of Keith's concerts, with their arms around each other and smiles on their faces.

Sweet celebration

© Instagram Nicole posted the loved-up snap on their anniversary

"Happy Anniversary Baby @keithurban," Nicole wrote in the caption, alongside a simple heart emoji. Her husband commented on the sweet post, replying with a heart emoji of his own.

Nicole and Keith married in 2006 in a private ceremony in Sydney, marking the start of a beautiful adventure for the couple.

Their nuptials came a year after meeting at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, where they exchanged numbers and Nicole waited on his call.

© Getty Images for ACM Keith credited Nicole with supporting him through his substance abuse issues

Their marriage started on a rocky note when Keith's substance abuse issues could no longer be ignored, with Nicole calling an intervention to get help for her partner.

"I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me. I had a tight group of friends around me for the intervention," he told Rolling Stone. He added that it was a "miracle" that his marriage survived, but he came out of it "spiritually awoken".

"I use the expression 'I was born into her,' and that's how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction," Keith shared.

The perfect couple

© AFP via Getty Images They tied the knot in 2006

They went on to welcome their two daughters, Sunday and Faith, and have been a pinup Hollywood couple ever since.

"We're just a couple who work things out, go through things together, life, and support each other the best way we can and try and raise our family," the country crooner shared on The Big Talk Show.

"Underneath it all, we're as normal as you can get I reckon," he said, adding that he was "not in a great place" when they first met.

© Pascal Le Segretain The duo share daughters Sunday and Faith

"[Nicole] seemed well out of my league at that time in my life," Keith explained. "I was not in a great place in my life, struggling with a lot of things; not in a million years would someone like that see anything in me. The fact that became what it is meant to be is astounding."

The father of two added that Nicole was "ethereal, angelic, otherworldly, very mystical and then completely down to earth at the same time and very funny".

Secret to success

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith admitted that there was no secret to their long-lasting love

The duo have been asked countless times to share the secret of their steadfast relationship, particularly as public figures. "I have no advice for anybody," Keith told E! News. "You guys figure out whatever works for you…We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different. There's no one size fits all."

As for the Babygirl star, she agreed that they were far from perfect and needed to constantly work on their marriage. "We don't want to be a pin-up couple," she told Today. "We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

"Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

To see more of Nicole and Keith's sweet romance, watch below...