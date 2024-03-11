Watch Ryan Gosling perform 'I'm Just Ken' from Barbie at the 2024 Oscars

Ryan Gosling just won the 2024 Oscars, even thought he didn't win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The Barbie star stormed the stage for a stunning performance of 'I'm Just Ken,' rocking a bright pink sequin suit as he was joined by Simu Liu, Ncuti Gwati and Kingsley Ben-Adir – his fellow Kens – for the all-singing all-dancing extravaganza. See the video below:

As Ryan jumped out into the audience, he gave the mic to his director Greta Gerwig and co-star Margot Robbie who sang along with him, before he then walked through the crowds and serenaded Emma Stone, his La La Land costar.

As he then returned to the stage, ,Slash also appeared on stage for an epic guitar solo.

Kenergy, indeed!

© Kevin Winter Ryan Gosling and Slash perform 'I'm Just Ken'