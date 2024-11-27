Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunite for the sweetest reason

Everyone's favorite BFFs, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, just reunited for the sweetest reason as the Friends stars gear up for the holidays.

Jennifer threw a Friendsgiving party for her loved ones and posted a cute snap of a slew of polaroids taken that night to her Instagram story, featuring famous faces like Courteney, Sandra Bullock, and Sean Hayes.

"A few scenes from Friendsgiving," she captioned the story, making a few Friends fans very happy to see the stars together again.

The Friendsgiving event is a tradition for the Morning Wars actress, whose 2019 party included Courtney and Sandra again, as well as her Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman, Arrested Development actor Will Arnett, and her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

Justin, who had split with Jennifer in 2018 but remained close to her, posted a snap from the night, joking that it was a "#fakesgiving" in the caption.

"Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights," he wrote at the time.

© Instagram Jennifer posted the snap to her Instagram story on Tuesday

It's clear that Jennifer and Courteney's friendship is as solid as ever, 30 years after the first season of Friends aired, and the world fell in love with Rachel and her bestie Monica.

The 55-year-old posted a sweet tribute for Courteney's 60th birthday in June, featuring pictures of the pair over their many years of friendship. "Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," Jennifer began in the caption.

"She's funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you."

© Instagram The pair have been friends for over 30 years

"Terrified of dogs even though I've never known her NOT to have at least two of them," she quipped. "Fiercely loyal to the end. She'll redecorate a room like nobody's business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn't care what other people think!!"

She continued, "I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life."

The Scream actress immediately took to the comments to thank her longtime friend for her kind words. "Wow well I'm in tears. That's the sweetest thing I've ever read. I love you so much," she wrote, along with a trail of heart emojis.

© Getty They first met on the set of Friends in 1994

When Courteney received her star on the Walk of Fame in 2023, Jennifer was right there beside her, as was their Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney," the LolaVie founder said in a speech on the day. "She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."

"We are so proud of you, we love you, you're our sister from another mister and we love you," she finished.

© Charley Gallay The duo were introduced in the '90s by their mutual ex

Perhaps a more surprising friendship is that of Jennifer and Sandra, who first met in the '90s after their mutual ex, Tate Donovan, introduced them to each other. The pair have been friends since, and Sandra is a regular at the annual Aniston Friendsgiving.

"[He] was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both," Sandra joked to Jennifer for Interview magazine, referring to Tate.

"He seems to have a type," Jennifer said, as Sandra described her as "Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous."