Nicole Kidman debuts bold new look as she spends wedding anniversary apart from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, yet were unable to find the time in their intense schedules to be together.

The Big Little Lies actress was spotted getting dinner at Nobu in London just a day later, and donned an incredibly curly wig that harkened back to her early days in Hollywood. Meanwhile, her husband was preparing for a performance in Cincinnati, Ohio, as part of his High and Alive Tour that has been sweeping the country.

Worlds away

© / SplashNews.com Nicole sported curly hair on her night out in London

Nicole appeared in high spirits while out to dinner, despite being separated from Keith a day after their wedding anniversary.

She sported a polka dot blouse and stylish sunglasses alongside her curly tresses. The 58-year-old shared a sweet photo of the pair for their milestone day, with Nicole's arms wrapped around the country singer.

"Happy Anniversary Baby @keithurban," she wrote in the caption, alongside a simple heart emoji. Keith did not share an anniversary tribute of his own, opting to simply comment a heart emoji under her post.

Non-stop

© Instagram She posted the sweet photo for their wedding anniversary

After his Cincinnati show, Keith will travel to Indiana for his next performance, followed by Colorado. After wrapping the US leg in California, the father of two will perform in his home country of Australia.

"Playing live is what I live to do," he said in a statement. "Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE - that's what it's about for me."

As for his wife, Nicole is taking a break from filming after a string of stellar performances left fans wondering how she fit it all into her busy schedule.

© Pascal Le Segretain They share kids Sunday and Faith

In 2024 alone, she starred in Expats, A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, Spellbound, Babygirl, and the second season of Lioness.

In 2025, she lead the film Holland and the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, her final two projects of the year.

"I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of the year. So, oh well!” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Luscious locks

© Getty Images The actress had bold red curls in the early days of her career

The Oscar winner's incredible curly hair on Wednesday night was a far cry from her usual straight, strawberry-blonde locks. Nicole looked just like she did in the '80s and early '90s, when she rocked her natural bold red curls.

The star was shown a picture of her hairdo in 1990's Days of Thunder during an interview with Allure, and lamented the transformation it had been through. "Why did I straighten my hair? I loved my hair there. That is my natural hair," she said.

"Isn't that crazy? So for all the little girls out there, embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair." She added that her old curls sometimes appeared, but "it needs to be kind of humid, and I need to use the right product."

