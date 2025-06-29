Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman's model daughter goes incognito in cowboy boots for outing without famous parents
Nicole Kidman's model daughter goes incognito in cowboy boots for outing without famous parents
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman's model daughter goes incognito in cowboy boots for outing without famous parents

The Babygirl star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban

Ahad Sanwari
New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's older daughter, 16-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, is truly coming into her own in her teens, both personally and professionally.

Since last year, Sunday has embarked on a successful career as a model, walking runway shows for Miu Miu and recently being named the face of Omega's latest campaign, a job her mom once held.

While Nicole, 58, was pictured recently in London as Keith, 57, carries on with the High and Alive World Tour in the United States, it looks like their daughter got the chance to carry out her own celebration days after they marked their wedding anniversary.

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and two of her friends captured celebrating at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Sunday Rose attended the Glastonbury Festival with her friends

Sunday took to her social media page to share photos from her visit to the Glastonbury Festival in England (likely in the country with her mom), enjoying the five-day music festival with her close friends.

The budding model was captured raising the roof with two of her friends, dressed in a black vest, denim shorts, a black purse, and black cowboy boots. She tied her brunette locks into a ponytail that whipped around as they cheered as well.

The trio was at the festival to catch none other than Charli XCX's set on Saturday, June 28, with Sunday even soundtracking her post with the brat singer's track "talk talk." 

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban shares a photo of her and her friend's Glastonbury Festival wristbands on Instagram© Instagram
She showed off their "Production" wristbands

Sunday also included a clip of Charli's set from a higher vantage point, likely the festival's VIP area, which she confirmed later on with a photo of her and her friend's wristbands, one of which read "Production," given to those who have special access to certain parts of the venue. "Glasto got us like," she simply captioned the post.

And Sunday is definitely not the only one in the family who's "brat," as her mom Nicole even attended the singer's Sweat Tour concert with Troye Sivan in New York City earlier this year, sporting a daring black jumpsuit with cut-outs.

Charli XCX performs during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover© Getty Images
The girls attended Charli XCX's show-stopping set

In fact, the love between Nicole and Charli is definitely mutual, with the English hitmaker hosting a film series at the Roxy Cinema in New York City last year, during which she explained that Nicole's character in the 1995 thriller To Die For was actually the inspiration behind her acclaimed record.

Some of the other films in her collection included 2003's Party Monster, 1998's Velvet Goldmine, and 1995's Party Girl. "I'm not really inspired by other music when I make my albums. I'm more inspired by an atmosphere or a feeling or a persona," Charli told the Roxy at the time. 

Photo shared by Nicole Kidman on her Instagram Stories of her attending Charli xcx's sold out Barclays Center show for her BRAT tour, May 4, 2025© Instagram
Nicole attended Charli's sold out show in New York City back in May

"To me character and personality is the backbone to good music and artistry," she continued. "If there's no persona there's just a song. It's 2 dimensional, it's flat. So all of these films in some way link to the world of brat." 

Referencing Nicole's performance in To Die For, she added: "Whether it's Suzanne Stone's extreme desire for attention in To Die For or the story of rivalry and lust between musicians in The Velvet Goldmine, the Marie's in Daisies' brat coded behavior or the biggest most ridiculous party of all time in Project X there are things in there that directly link to the energy of brat."

