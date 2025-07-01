Cressida Bonas unveils precious photos of newborn daughter's 'mohawk' hairdo

Cressida Bonas delighted followers on Tuesday when she shared never-before-seen photos of her newborn daughter, Delphina.

Amongst the heart-melting images, which were posted on Instagram, the actress uploaded the sweetest black-and-white photo of herself cradling her newborn, a photo of her husband Harry bonding with 'Delphi', and a precious snap showing their son Wilbur snuggling up to his baby sister.

In her caption, Cressida wrote: "Delphina Pandora… Our first few weeks with Delphi. Before she arrived, I wondered how it was possible to love anything as much as we love our boy.

© Instagram The actress shares two children with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

"Then this little love bug showed up with a Mohawk hairdo and our hearts just expanded. Sometimes, when I look into her eyes, I see a twinkle that reminds me of my sister Pandora."

Cressida's baby joy was confirmed earlier this month by The Daily Mail's Richard Eden. A friend told the Mail columnist that the couple had named the baby Delphina Pandora Wentworth-Stanley.

© Instagram Cressida a carousel of new photos featuring her baby daughter Delphina

Delphi's middle name is a tribute to Cressida's sister, Pandora, who sadly passed away last year aged 51.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Cressida and Pandora shared a close bond

Moved by the sweet update, followers were quick to flood the comments section with touching messages. One wrote: "Just beautiful, congratulations on your little bundle", while a second noted: "Oh Cressida she is absolute heaven", and a third chimed in: "The sweetest photos!! Huge congratulations Cressida."

Cressida's journey to motherhood

The Tulip Fever star welcomed her firstborn, Wilbur, via IVF in 2022 after struggling to conceive. They named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley, with the second moniker being a tribute to Harry's brother James, who passed away in 2006.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Wilbur in 2022

She confirmed her second pregnancy in her diary for The Spectator in January, writing: "I am now well into my second pregnancy. Having conceived through IVF the first time, we were fortunate to have another embryo stored away in a freezer," she said. "It is incredible that a tiny cluster of frozen cells, already a life, can survive, suspended in time for years. The science behind the process continues to amaze me."

Reflecting on her family's expansion, she added: "A growing family means a need for more space. Our flat is on the market and we are house hunting."

Harry and Cresida's love story

Cressida and estate agent Harry reportedly first crossed paths while studying at university. They announced their engagement in August 2019, and went on to tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony in July 2020.

Prior to finding love with her husband Harry, Cressida was in a relationship with the Duke of Sussex whom she dated between 2012 and 2014.